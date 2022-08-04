Why Ethereum NFT Creators Are Giving Away Commercial Rights—To Everyone

Read on decrypt.co
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin [BTC] along with Ethereum [ETH] 5x this month
Following the long and painful cryptocurrency market downturn in April and June that sent the king coin, Bitcoin, and the leading altcoin, Ethereum chasing terrifying lows, the bulls regained their strength in July. With its price still a far cry from its November 2021 all-time high, Bitcoin grew by over...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
Benzinga
We Finally Have A Date Set For Ethereum's Merge
But, first of all, what is the merge? It’s the fusion of the Beacon Chain and the Consensus Layer in order to form Ethereum’s ETH/USD next chapter. In very few words, it’s the switching of consensus protocols from today’s proof of work into Proof of stake.
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Real Vision CEO Predicts ‘Massive Supply Shock’ for Ethereum After The Merge
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting a supply shock coming for Ethereum as the network completes its long-awaited Merge update. Speaking in a recent video update, Real Vision’s Raoul Pal said that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake will result in a “supply shock” due to the sudden reduction in total supply and elimination of miners. The update, dubbed The Merge, is expected to take place in September and will result in roughly a 90% reduction in Ethereum’s total supply, in addition to various network upgrades.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Titan Citi Says Ethereum Merge Could Boost Crypto Exchange Coinbase Stock Price: Report
Banking giant Citi reportedly says that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to proof-of-stake expected next month could be bullish for the stock of Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US. According to a note to clients. by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Peter Christiansen has his radar locked on Coinbase’s...
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for Ethereum: Stealth Addresses
One of the Ethereum development community participants described the previously described feature that might appear on the Ethereum network, which is a Stealth Address technology. How will the technology work?. Every Stealth Address consists of the hash of a user's address, the token ID and the secret parameter unique to...
TechCrunch
Ethereum co-founder sees role diminishing as blockchain becomes increasingly decentralized
In the early days after Ethereum’s launch in 2015, Buterin said he was doing development and research, but now there are more than a dozen researchers and multiple development teams that have taken control of the project, giving him and others a chance to step back from a prominent role over the blockchain.
u.today
Will Ethereum Be Harmed by New Forks? Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has dismissed concerns regarding the brewing civil war within the community, Fortune reports. The Canadian programmer believes that potential hard forks are not going to cause any significant harm to Ethereum. Buterin says that the members of the community have rallied around the upgrade, which means that any attempts to launch competing versions of the chain are unlikely to gain much traction with disgruntled miners.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Going long on ETH? You are duty-bound to read this
Since 2016, over 44 million contracts have been deployed on Ethereum [ETH]. Interestingly, the number has been on the rise. Users might have imagined that all smart contracts would have contributed to exchange interactions and Decentralized Applications (DApps) management. However, it has been a little different from the public’s perspective.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Riot Blockchain Are Rising Today
Cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks are rising today.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Invest in Ethereum Right Now -- and 1 Reason to Wait
Ethereum's price has spiked in recent weeks, and many investors are feeling optimistic. Its upcoming update, The Merge, could further improve the network. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ValueWalk
These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In July 2022
After a dismal performance in the first half of 2022, July offered some respite to crypto investors. Several digital tokens reported their best performance last month, including Bitcoin (gained about 20%) in July, and Ethereum (gained over 60%). Several factors contributed to this rally in the crypto market, including easing inflation worries, recovery in investors’ risk appetite and more. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in July 2022.
decrypt.co
Beanstalk Celebrates Anniversary With ‘Safe Replant and Unpause’ Months After $182M Exploit
The credit-based stablecoin was deployed to the Ethereum mainnet exactly one year ago today. Beanstalk, a credit-based stablecoin, has rebooted on the one-year anniversary of its launch—and not quite four months since it was hacked for $182 million. “The Beanstalk experiment is out in the wild once again,” said...
