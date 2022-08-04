ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Why Ethereum NFT Creators Are Giving Away Commercial Rights—To Everyone

By Andrew Hayward
decrypt.co
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on decrypt.co

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Auction#Web3 Technology#Popular Nft#Eth#Creative Commons Zero#Oddities Xyz
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target

The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Will Bitcoin [BTC] along with Ethereum [ETH] 5x this month

Following the long and painful cryptocurrency market downturn in April and June that sent the king coin, Bitcoin, and the leading altcoin, Ethereum chasing terrifying lows, the bulls regained their strength in July. With its price still a far cry from its November 2021 all-time high, Bitcoin grew by over...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

We Finally Have A Date Set For Ethereum's Merge

But, first of all, what is the merge? It’s the fusion of the Beacon Chain and the Consensus Layer in order to form Ethereum’s ETH/USD next chapter. In very few words, it’s the switching of consensus protocols from today’s proof of work into Proof of stake.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Trademarks
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Real Vision CEO Predicts ‘Massive Supply Shock’ for Ethereum After The Merge

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting a supply shock coming for Ethereum as the network completes its long-awaited Merge update. Speaking in a recent video update, Real Vision’s Raoul Pal said that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake will result in a “supply shock” due to the sudden reduction in total supply and elimination of miners. The update, dubbed The Merge, is expected to take place in September and will result in roughly a 90% reduction in Ethereum’s total supply, in addition to various network upgrades.
MARKETS
u.today

Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for Ethereum: Stealth Addresses

One of the Ethereum development community participants described the previously described feature that might appear on the Ethereum network, which is a Stealth Address technology. How will the technology work?. Every Stealth Address consists of the hash of a user's address, the token ID and the secret parameter unique to...
COMPUTERS
u.today

Will Ethereum Be Harmed by New Forks? Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has dismissed concerns regarding the brewing civil war within the community, Fortune reports. The Canadian programmer believes that potential hard forks are not going to cause any significant harm to Ethereum. Buterin says that the members of the community have rallied around the upgrade, which means that any attempts to launch competing versions of the chain are unlikely to gain much traction with disgruntled miners.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Going long on ETH? You are duty-bound to read this

Since 2016, over 44 million contracts have been deployed on Ethereum [ETH]. Interestingly, the number has been on the rise. Users might have imagined that all smart contracts would have contributed to exchange interactions and Decentralized Applications (DApps) management. However, it has been a little different from the public’s perspective.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Invest in Ethereum Right Now -- and 1 Reason to Wait

Ethereum's price has spiked in recent weeks, and many investors are feeling optimistic. Its upcoming update, The Merge, could further improve the network. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In July 2022

After a dismal performance in the first half of 2022, July offered some respite to crypto investors. Several digital tokens reported their best performance last month, including Bitcoin (gained about 20%) in July, and Ethereum (gained over 60%). Several factors contributed to this rally in the crypto market, including easing inflation worries, recovery in investors’ risk appetite and more. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in July 2022.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy