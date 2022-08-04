ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio's Better Business Bureau on this weekend's sales tax holiday

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
Read on www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Event helps central Ohio women ‘know their numbers’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Closing the health gap for Black women was the goal of the Uplift Her event Saturday in Columbus. Ohio State University Partnering in Negative Statistics joined with the African American Male Wellness Agency to create the event, where women can receive health screenings and information on resources. The goal is to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man found guilty of posing as funeral director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lucas County judge convicted an Ohio man of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. Lucas County Common Pleas Court found Shawnte Hardin guilty Friday of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts […]
NBC4 Columbus

Drunk driving arrests, crashes down across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a night of drinking, more Ohioans are now opting to call an Uber instead of being drunk behind the wheel as they did in 2021. State troopers arrested or cited 9,182 Ohioans on OVI charges in the first seven months of 2022 – a 22% decline compared with the 11,766 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Business Bureau#Tax Holiday#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan, Vance build campaign momentum for Ohio’s senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than 100 days, you will vote for statewide representation like governor and U.S. senator. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are both making their run for that senator’s seat. Recent polls show Ryan pulling ahead of Vance. This week, Vance launched his first campaign TV advertisement and said […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy