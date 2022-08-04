ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
news4sanantonio.com

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
news4sanantonio.com

Many families participated in the Fit Family Challenge 5k

SAN ANTONIO - Many families closed out the summer with some exercise at the Fit Family Challenge 5k. The run kicked off this Saturday morning on the city's South side at Brooks City base. The summer program is aimed to help families learn about health and fitness. Each week participants...
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
news4sanantonio.com

Man in wheelchair hit while trying to cross West Side street

SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a West Side street. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street. Police said the man in the wheelchair was in the middle...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
news4sanantonio.com

SHARE PHOTOS on this International Cat Day

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a special day to celebrate pet cats – International Cat Day!. It’s science! Studies show pet cats have a positive effect on human health, even aiding in cognitive functionality. After a busy day, coming back to your cat and observing its cute antics helps calm the nerves.
