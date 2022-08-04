Read on news4sanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
news4sanantonio.com
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Army to conduct military training in Downtown, East Side San Antonio on Monday
SAN ANTONIO - The United States Army announced that they'll be conducting military training in several areas of San Antonio on Monday. The training will run from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Downtown and East Side of San Antonio. San Antonio Police officials said that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Fishermen find body in San Pedro Creek south of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a body was found south of downtown in the San Pedro Creek. Officers said a couple of fishermen were walking down the creek when they found a body in the water near West Mitchell Street and Flato on Sunday afternoon.
news4sanantonio.com
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
news4sanantonio.com
Many families participated in the Fit Family Challenge 5k
SAN ANTONIO - Many families closed out the summer with some exercise at the Fit Family Challenge 5k. The run kicked off this Saturday morning on the city's South side at Brooks City base. The summer program is aimed to help families learn about health and fitness. Each week participants...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
This San Antonian has been ordering huevos rancheros at Garcia's Mexican Food for 50 years
It's also a favorite spot for Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.
news4sanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair hit while trying to cross West Side street
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a West Side street. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street. Police said the man in the wheelchair was in the middle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment
Sticky, salty, sweet, sour and spicy are all adjectives used to describe chamoy, the Alamo City’s unofficial condiment. Now, we can add “celebrated” to that list, thanks to an upcoming culinary event, MySA reports. San Antonio's inaugural Chamoy Challenge will allow fans of the Mexico-originated sauce to...
Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
San Antonio Housing Authority changes name to Opportunity Home in brand switch
'Authority' doesn't fit the changing housing needs.
news4sanantonio.com
SHARE PHOTOS on this International Cat Day
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a special day to celebrate pet cats – International Cat Day!. It’s science! Studies show pet cats have a positive effect on human health, even aiding in cognitive functionality. After a busy day, coming back to your cat and observing its cute antics helps calm the nerves.
news4sanantonio.com
Local football programs proceeding with caution amid record breaking temps
SAN ANTONIO - With the record breaking heat waves we've seen in Texas this year local high school football coaches and trainers are having to take a little extra caution with practices. August means one thing in Texas: football!. But in a year that's seen multiple heat records broken due...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
news4sanantonio.com
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
Comments / 0