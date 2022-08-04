Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Has Completed His Chelsea Medical

Brighton's Marc Cucurella has now successfully completed his Chelsea medical tests and the deal is very close to being completed subject to the signature of documents. Manchester City will lose out on the player but do have alternatives to chase.

Marc Cucurella has now completed his Chelsea medical and is very close to becoming a new Chelsea player.

Brighton's Marc Cucurella has now successfully completed his Chelsea medical tests and the deal is very close to being completed subject to the signature of documents. Manchester City will lose out on the player but do have alternatives to chase.

Manchester City were never willing to rise above £40million in their pursuit of the player.

Manchester City target Marc Cucurella has successfully completed his medical at Chelsea. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano , Marc Cucurella has successfully completed his medical tests and is now close to signing for Chelsea subject to the signature of documents.

City wanted the player but found negotiations with Brighton difficult, as Pol Ballus of the Athletic revealed today. Brighton never gave City a specific fee in terms of a price for Cucurella, and didn't engage in an open dialogue with Pep Guardiola's men.

The Manchester club made three different proposals for Cucurella, a £30million, £35million and a £45million proposal. None of these satisfied Brighton's desires, and they would only settle for £50million or more for the Spanish defender.

Chelsea are reportedly paying £52.5million, and Levi Colwill is set be sold on loan to Brighton in a separate deal. The Colwil deal though was important in the completion of the Cucurella deal, even if they are separate to one another. The deals are set to be announced at the same time.

Manchester City will continue to search for a new left-back after missing out on Cucurella. The club want an experience first choice player to come in straight away, and are spending the next few days narrowing down their list to find the best choice.

Read More Manchester City Coverage