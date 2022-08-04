ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Local Group Hopes To Form New Summer Collegiate Team; Trappers Fold

By David Burrall
drgnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Pierre TF Riggs Chapter 6441 named South Dakota Tri-M Chapter of the Year for 2021-2022

The National Association for Music Education has selected the Pierre TF Riggs Tri-M Chapter as the South Dakota Chapter of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Advisor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen says the National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M® chapters are doing.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Prairie Winds 4-H achievement days happen today in Fort Pierre

Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days activities are being held today (Aug. 8, 2022) in Fort Pierre. Static exhibits are on display at the Pat Duffy Community Center and animal projects are at the Schomer Barn on the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Shows this morning include poultry, rabbits and cats. This afternoon...
FORT PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre School Board meets today, prepping for start of school year later this month

The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm today (Aug. 8, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. Comments from the Superintendent and Board Members. The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address the board must contact the Pierre School District Administrative Office in advance at 605-773-7300.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierre, SD
Sports
City
Pierre, SD
gowatertown.net

Motorcycle collision kills man in central South Dakota

HAYES, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 58 year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a rear end collision on South Dakota Highway 34, 18 miles west of Hayes. It happened Saturday. The victim rear-ended a second motorcycle that had slowed down.
HAYES, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bennett; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lyman; Marshall; Mellette; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 517 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BENNETT BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CLARK CODINGTON DAY EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT HAMLIN HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LYMAN MARSHALL MELLETTE POTTER ROBERTS SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Motorcyclist killed after accident Saturday morning west of Hayes

A 58 year old man was killed Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) after a two motorcycle accident 18 miles west of Hayes. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, about 11am Saturday, the motorcycles were westbound on Highway 34 when a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle rear-ended a westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down.
HAYES, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

One dead in Saturday motorcycle crash

STURGIS — A man was killed Saturday morning on west of Hayes. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, just before 11 a.m. 18 miles west of Hayes, a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
HAYES, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy