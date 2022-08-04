Charlie Weis Jr. aims to make the best quarterbacks he can

Read on 247sports.com
And the sign says...'I'm In'
It is now day five of Ole Miss 2022 fall camp and every single one of these days I’ve noticed one thing that never changes. Players, coaches, team photographers/videographers, and waterboys (and girls) always hit this sign before they step on the practice field. As seen in the cover...
Ladarius Tennison on fall camp: 'If you practice soft and slow, that’s how you’ll play in the game.'
So far during fall camp, Ladarius Tennison has gotten up around 5:30 a.m. in order to get to work and compete with his new Ole Miss teammates. Afterwards, he does what he has to do before going to bed at 10 p.m. and starting the process all over again. After...
Lane Kiffin addresses another round of quarterback questions
Another day, another round of quarterback questions surrounding the Ole Miss program. The Rebels hit the practice field for the fourth straight day of fall camp Saturday morning. Head coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the press following Saturday’s practice for the first time since fall camp opened up on Wednesday....
Six Rebels get winks from Pro Football Focus on preseason All-SEC team
Congratulations to Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley, linebacker Troy Brown, offensive tackle Jeremy James, safeties Isheem Young and A.J. Finley for being acknowledged and recognized on Pro Football Focus' preseason All-SEC team released on Monday. Evans and Brown were named to the outlet's first team. Bentley, James and Young found their way onto PFF's third team, while Finley notched an honorable mention.
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Chick-fil-A fans of this Mississippi town going cold turkey for 10 weeks with announcement of restaurant’s closure
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
Oxford Eagle
Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
Oxford Eagle
Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
Mississippi. police force welcomes new puppy to K-9 unit
The Oxford Police Department has welcomed a fresh face to its K-9 unit. The Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting approved the donation of one German Shorthaired Pointer puppy from Heaven Scent Shorthairs Kennel for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. This donation is valued at $1,200.00. During the City...
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Oxford Eagle
Dress code lacks consistency in enforcement, interpretation
On August 3rd, 2022, numerous girls, myself included, were met directly outside of our cars and told that we were violating the dress code. We were then ushered to a room in the administration offices where we were held until a parent or guardian could either take us home or bring us a new pair of clothes that fit the dress code regulations.
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession
A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud and weapons possession. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud. After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Russell was taken...
