South Coast Sees Commercial Sales Soar in Second Quarter of 2022

syvnews.com
Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria
Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday
Santa Maria officials tell drivers to expect street delays in Santa Maria beginning Monday, Aug. 8 for a $3.5 million dollar roadway project. The post Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 60: Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Is Here to Stay
On this episode of The Indy, we sit down with Jen Faust, CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to discuss the future of their community programs as well as to clear up any confusion about the recent closure of their Eastside center. Jen shares Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara’s plan to restructure their outreach and bring long-time favorites as well as new specialized programs directly to schools in the district.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bring Home the Beauty of the Santa Barbara Courthouse
The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is hosting an online art sale now through August 14, featuring stunning depictions of the majestic Santa Barbara Courthouse. The sale includes splendid photographs of the building, as well as original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, and acrylic, by California artists Kris Buck, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diaz, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spiers, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos
Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Firefighters make 'good progress' on Stagecoach fire
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Santa Barbara. The brush fire was reported in the area of Hwy 154 and Paradise Rd.
4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bike Path Needs
As an avid cyclist, I am grateful for the many local road and bike path improvements that have been accomplished the past few years. However, I wish to bring a couple of things to the attention to the powers that be:. (1) The new bike path in Carpinteria that passes...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc City Council delays action on water conservation effort, solid waste collection rates
Lompoc City Council members on Tuesday delayed staff requests for action on a water conservation effort and solid waste collection rates, instead asking staff to come back with more complete information for future consideration. Utility Conservation Coordinator Steve Valle presented a proposed update to the municipal code to bring the...
KEYT
Saturday Evening Forecast August 6th
Beautiful sun splashed weather continues to bless our region. Monsoon clouds have retreated east and aside from patchy coastal fog, we just keep sticking to the same weather story! Look for more patchy fog along the coast with the exception of the western edge of the Santa Barbara South Coast near Gaviota where a Wind Advisory is in effect for northerly winds. The wind will be from the north which dries things out and can be very gusty below canyons and foothills. The advisory is expected to last through very early Sunday. Temperatures for Sunday will likely mirror what we have been seeing with mild 60's and 70's for the beaches and 80's and 90's farther inland.
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Fiesta Pequeña is a Glorious Celebration of Community
On August 3, Fiesta Pequeña kicked off Fiesta 2022 to the delight of thousands of community members at the Old Mission Santa Barbara and many more who tuned in to the live KEYT broadcast. Many arrived early to enjoy a picnic dinner on the lawn in front of the...
New Times
Less of a yawn: School districts in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties prepare for school days with a later start
Kids across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are set to get a few extra minutes of shuteye when their school year begins later this month, and they have Senate Bill 328 to thank for it. Approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019, the bill required the school...
Brody Roa Returns From Indiana Sprint Week in Time for Santa Maria
After competing in Indiana Sprint Week for the first time since 2019, California veteran sprint car racer Brody Roa will be right back in action when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series hits the track this Saturday night, August 6, at the Santa Maria Raceway. Roa will be behind the wheel of the familiar #8M owned by Jason May.
Vandenberg to conduct first Minuteman III missile test launch of the year after delays
The intercontinental ballistic missile will pop out of an underground silo and travel to a target in the Pacific Ocean.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt
SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
