ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Anxious about your finances as interest rates rise? Here's what to do.

By Haley Messenger
MSNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

‘What recession?’: Biden takes a victory lab after jobs report

The U.S. economy added 528,000 new jobs, far exceeding expectations. The Balance’s Kristin Myers and the AFL-CIO’s chief economist William Spriggs join MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the blockbuster July jobs report numbers and the importance of passing the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.Aug. 6, 2022.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC

Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

“If you work at Fox and you just spent the morning telling your audience that the report was going to be terrible and the economy is in shambles, what do you do?” says Mehdi Hasan. “Well, apparently you find a way to spin a really good jobs report into bad news.”Aug. 6, 2022.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy