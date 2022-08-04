Read on foxsportsradio.iheart.com
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
fantasypros.com
Willie Snead IV is signing with the 49ers
Veteran WR Willie Snead is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Snead has bounced around the last few years after having his most productive years with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Since then, he had struggled to get his footing with the Ravens before playing in a limited role for both the Panthers and Raiders last season. Snead is most likely being signed as a depth piece, but the competition behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be open in the 49ers' offense and Snead has shown he has the talent to earn that WR3 status. It is worth monitoring the 49ers' preseason and depth charts to see if Snead deserves a spot on benches in deeper leagues.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward says he's the best in the NFL
If you were making a list of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, you wouldn’t have to get very far to get to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. If you ask Heyward, you don’t have to go down the list at all because he is number one.
Insider: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett 'may not be ready to play exhibitions yet'
Shortly after it was learned that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky was a heavy betting favorite to be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 1, the Steelers confirmed that Trubisky was atop their first depth chart shared this summer. Mason Rudolph is listed second over rookie Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.
ESPN
NFL training camp 2022 live: 49ers' Trey Lance progressing; Jets hosting Duane Brown; Browns' Kareem Hunt a hold-in
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance said Saturday that things are slowing down for him as he seeks to improve in his first training camp as a starter, but there are still uneven moments. After a solid day Friday, Lance had a couple of miscues Saturday, but he still has...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Jets host former Seahawks OT Duane Brown for free agent visit
The New York Jets look to be pretty set at the offensive tackle position but may be looking to beef up their depth chart. Multiple reports on Saturday said that the Jets brought in former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown for a visit. Brown attended the Jets’ Green & White practice on Saturday at MetLife Stadium.
Yardbarker
Two Pittsburgh Steelers Ranked in Top PFF 50
Although such rankings are subjective, arousing significant disagreement, two Pittsburgh Steelers ranked in the top PFF 50: T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. Watt ranked as the 7th best player in the NFL, and Heyward ranked as the 19th best. PFF considers Los Angeles Ram Aaron Donald the best player in the league. What makes Donald better than T.J. Watt, though? Yes, he played an instrumental role in the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. Without question, Donald is a phenomenal player, one of the NFL’s best. However, to say he’s better than Watt (and all other players) is unsubstantiated.
