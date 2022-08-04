Number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Michigan triple over the past two weeks

Read on www.wgvunews.org
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Published reports say the Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The Detroit News reported Sunday that...
Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival
As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
Ryan Kelley, who finished fourth in Republican Governor Primary, demands recount
Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount of Tuesday’s Republican primary election results despite finishing in fourth place. In a Facebook post, Ryan Kelley accuses the Michigan Secretary of State office of election fraud, calling Tuesday’s primary results a “preferred and predetermined outcome." Kelley goes on to say, "NOT CONCEDING! Let's see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity."
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids breaks ground on new headquarters
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids’ celebrated the groundbreaking of its new headquarters this week. Located on its flagship district at 1956 Eastern, the multi-use building sits on the same block as Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses and the Urban League of West Michigan. Co-Founder and President, Preston Sain, said in...
Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers
The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races and opposing candidates who are election deniers. Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians says the political action committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.
