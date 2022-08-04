Read on www.kltv.com
Man arrested on numerous charges
WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
KLTV
Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY
A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
messenger-news.com
KILER THE K9 – MAN’S AND CROCKETT POLICE DEPARTMENT’S BEST FRIEND
CROCKETT – For the first time, Houston County has an active K9 unit on call and ready to sniff out everything from narcotics to fleeing suspects. Kiler (pronounced ‘kai-ler’) is a three-year-old Belgian shepherd who works with Crockett Police Department (CPD) officer Nathan Key. The Belgian shepherd...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 3, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
1 person injured after burn pile turned into 6-acre fire in Montgomery Co., officials say
"It's about as bad as it can be right now, so we need people to heed the burn ban," Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office said.
KLTV
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies in Nacogdoches County have arrested a man for setting a series of fires in the woods and throwing trash can lids at cars, according to an affidavit. Enoc Morua Juarez, 34, was booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on Aug. 3 and is being...
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT
On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen equipment in Porter at a residence. The property owner had just bought it from an individual from Pasadena. To prove what he was telling police he let them video his security cameras on his property. The cameras caught the entire transaction. A warrant is going to be issued for the individual who sold it to him.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOBILE HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
Just before 4 pm, Sunday North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Camden Hunt Drive in the Crockett Trace subdivision just off SH 105 East. While en route a smoke column was visible. The first truck went on location with heavy fire visible. Firefighters from Conroe, North Montgomery County, East Montgomery County, and Caney Creek Fire Departments fought the blaze with outside temperatures of 101 degrees. There was one person treated on the scene with minor burns and two others for smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
Polk County firefighters made progress to contain 350-acre forest fire
UPDATE: Officials made a lot of progress to contain the fire, said Texas A&M Forest Service. Firefighters will be back on Friday to keep a presence in the area. UPDATE: The fire has now grown to 350-acres, and officials are still battling it. Five structures were threatened by the blaze, but they were saved. No […]
kjas.com
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane heading east. A young male in a Ford Fusion came up on him and went into the westbound lanes to go around him. He then went back to the eastbound lane, lost control, and spun out ending up in the westbound lane facing west. A Volkswagen Jetta that was westbound slammed into the rear of the Ford. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. THe motorcycle was not struck.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 8/6/22
IN SHELTER – A369986. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 08/06/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-8-6-22/
mocomotive.com
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
Investigation underway after man found dead in sandlot, Montgomery County officials say
PORTER, Texas — A man was found dead Wednesday night in a sandlot in Porter, according to Montgomery County officials. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a body found on Sorters Road, which is near Northpark Drive and the Eastex Freeway. When they arrived, they found a dead man in a sandlot.
Houston Chronicle
7 Conroe families moved into new homes this week thanks to housing grants: ‘I’m truly blessed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emma Folkes has long wanted relatives to visit her home, for family gatherings and for sleepovers with the grandkids. But she said her old home, where she grew up, was too dangerous to have them spend time with her.
