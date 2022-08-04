‘Good Morning Football’ Host Kyle Brandt Joins Peyton Manning Podcast Network

Kyle Brandt has hosted NFL Network’s Good Morning Football since the show’s inception in 2016. While recent shakeups have changed the face and the dynamic of the NFL morning show of record, Brandt and Peter Schrager have remained the constants. While Brandt is staying with GMFB for now, he is also adding a new podcast hosting role to his job title. The former reality TV star will now also host Kyle Brandt’s Basement on Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions podcast network.

Omaha Productions is the media production company owned by Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Payton Manning.

Named after the former Colts and Broncos QB’s favorite call at the line of scrimmage, it is the company behind ESPN’s Manningcast and Peyton’s Places (plus Eli’s Places , Abby’s Places , and Vince’s Places ) on ESPN+.

Recently, Manning started an Omaha Productions podcast network. Initially, the company announced podcasts hosted by six sports and pop culture personalities: Vince Carter, Ros Gold-Onwude, Greg McElroy, Cam Heyward, Rachel DeMita, and Peyton’s older brother Cooper Manning.

On August 3, Omaha announced a seventh podcast hosted by Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt.

The show will be called Kyle Brandt’s Basement , and the host will actually record it in the basement of his home. The show will be NFL-centric but cover an eclectic variety of topics.

“If there is something to complain about, I will complain about that thing for 6 minutes and bring in contributors who want to complain about it too. If there’s something to do fist pumps about, same deal,” Brandt told The Hollywood Reporter . “I will be shooting baskets in the basements, I will be throwing darts, I will be playing video games, I will be lifting weights, maybe even during the show.”

The new gig is the latest in a series of unique gigs for Brandt, who may be the most interesting man in the NFL media world.

The most interesting man in NFL media

Kyle Brandt didn’t become one of the premier NFL hosts because he is a former NFL player or because he went to a prestigious broadcasting school like Syracuse or Northwestern. However, Brandt did attend a pretty prestigious college, graduating from Princeton.

Brandt did play football (running back and kick returner) for the Princeton Tigers, but he came into America’s consciousness for the first time as a cast member of MTV’s The Real World in 2001. The Illinois native was part of season 11, The Real World: Chicago , which is best known as the cast that filmed during 9/11.

After his time on reality TV, Brandt moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. From 2003 to 2006, he held down a role on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives, where he became the second actor to portray the character Philip Kiriakis.

After his time on the soap, Brandt jumped back into sports. From 2007 to 2015, Brandt served as a producer, writer, and, eventually, an on-air personality under sports talk icon Jim Rome on various projects.

That brings us to 2016 when Brandt joined GMFB and continued on his path as the most interesting man in NFL media.

