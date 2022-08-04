Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason Weiland
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
The Bold Italic
Where to Eat, Drink & Stay in Downtown Napa Now
I’ve spent twenty-one years day-tripping and overnighting in Napa and written a few hundred articles about this incredible food and drink County in my various editor roles the past 15 years (a few listed here). I have been most everywhere of note across this — and multiple — California Wine Countries. This means each return to this neighboring County to my SF home either leads me to new spots or revisiting longtimers with notable changes. After nights in downtown Napa, here are six standouts to eat, drink and/or stay at now.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay, California film industry bounces back with production bookings, tax incentives
The last scene in the 2017 blockbuster hit “Cast Away” shows a distinct fork in the road that tells us everything today about the multi-billion-dollar American film industry climbing out of the coronavirus crisis. Lead actor Tom Hanks faces a distinct fork in the road and must decide...
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Shafer Vineyards picks up 22-acre vineyard off Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail
Shafer Vineyards bought a 22-acre vineyard in hilly woodlands off Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District within Napa Valley, the winery confirmed Aug. 5. The vineyard is located due south of the Yountville Cross Road on the Silverado Trail. It is part of an overall $35 million purchase of 114 acres that closed Aug. 1 with seller Arlie Jean Phillips, Napa County confirmed. Phillips is known as the founder of the Screaming Eagle Winery in Oakville.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Zero-dollar Napa Valley vineyard deal highlights ups, downs of handshake wine business deals
It seems easy and cordial: Notable figures and friends in the North Coast wine world agree to a changing of hands of a Napa Valley vineyard at no cost and without a contract. Steve Lagier, a former winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery, and Carole Meredith, a retired UC Davis plant geneticist credited with the discovery of the Eastern European origins of the popular zinfandel grape, are owners of Lagier Meredith Vineyard northwest of Napa. The couple has worked out a plan with in-demand consulting winemaker Aaron Pott and his wife, Claire, to hand over the 84-acre property with its 4.5 acres of planted vines likely over the next year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Walsh Vineyards Management hires former Silverado Vineyards president
Russell Weis is the new president and chief operating officer for Napa-based Walsh Vineyard Management Inc. “Russ brings extensive client experience and a wealth of knowledge of luxury wine and grape farming in diverse AVAs. He knows the needs of our winery clients first-hand. We are excited to have his skills, experience and unique perspective added to our team in addition to adding another level of value for our customers,” stated WVM owner Tim Rogers.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County DA settles with trucking company responsible for oil spill near Schellville
The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday reached a settlement with Rinehart Oil and one of its drivers in the wake of a tanker spill in 2019 on Highway 121 near the Big Bend intersection. The agreement compels the Ukiah-based trucking company to pay $90,000 in enforcement costs...
pioneerpublishers.com
Zoom-cchinis spotlight WC farmer’s market inaugural veggie races
WALNUT CREEK, CA (August 7, 2022) — The overwhelming positive response from young and old alike to the Diablo Valley Farmers Market at Shadelands’ first-time Zucchini Races are sure to make it an annual event. A total of 32 zucchinis of all shapes and sizes, decked out in...
vinography.com
2022 Petaluma Gap Wind to Wine Festival: August 13, Petaluma
When it comes to the relationship between place and the wine in your glass, there’s an awful lot of talk about geology and soils, about sun exposure, and overall temperature ranges. But one thing that sometimes gets left out of the conversation is wind. One of California’s newer growing...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
wine-searcher.com
Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism
Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
visitnapavalley.com
Most Luxurious Inns in Napa Valley
As one of the world’s premier destinations, Napa Valley is home to world-class wines, Michelin-rated restaurants, and exceptional hospitality. Luxury comes naturally here, so when booking your lodging, consider indulging your senses and allow yourself to be pampered in one of these exquisitely designed and luxuriously appointed boutique inns.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Russian River curtailments imposed as Sonoma County officials warn of worsening drought
Several hundred ranchers, grape growers, tribes, landowners and community water suppliers, including the city of Healdsburg, were barred Friday from exercising some of their rights to water from the Russian River amid tightening supplies in an unrelenting drought officials say is likely to get worse. The third round of curtailments...
