Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU Target Kylin Jackson Latest Social Media Hashtag
Jackson announces his college decision Monday, August 8th with the Tigers starting a #KeepKylinHome trend
WATCH: Five-Star LSU Target Nyckoles Harbor Dominates Competition
The two-sport athlete continues his excellence on the track, locks in LSU official visit
tigerdroppings.com
Shelton Sampson Jr said he is bringing Kylin Jackson and Rickie Collins with him to LSU
He said hopefully after making that statement but not including his friend Jordan Matthews who was there today tells me Jackson and Collins is in the bag for LSU. i.e. if the money's there. LSU Fan. Member since Apr 2012. 12203 posts. Posted on 8/6/22 at 8:51 pm to Byrdybyrd05.
tigerdroppings.com
ESPN - Top Headlines Skewed about LSU WR Commit Sampson
This is one of the worst and misleading headlines I've every seen, sounds like a person who wants to play down the Commitment of the #36th Ranked Player in the Nation. Shame on you ESPN to approve of that Headline. "ESPN 300 WR Sampson stays home, picks LSU" Sounds like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
tigerdroppings.com
Brennan is not the guy.
I’m willing to go out on a limb and say this. Yes I will cheer for him if he is named starting QB, but he just ain’t it. Not saying Daniels or Nuss necessarily is, but we have heard from the players. It’s a two man race. Book mark me if I’m wrong and poke fun. Myles is not the guy.
tigerdroppings.com
BK is Saban coming from MSU
BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU QB Race Prediction
This is the most talent and depth at QB that we have had at Da LSUS. I am excited to see womb the Coach Brian Kelly chooses to lead us into battle. In terms of arm talent and throwing mechanics, Matt Brennan and Broanny Nuss have the most to offer. Wonker Howard has a piss missile for an arm but we will have to redshirt him. He is the future of Da LSUS. I love what he will bring to the table.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrz.com
Catholic's Shelton Sampson pledges to LSU
Senior 5 star wide receiver Shelton Sampson made his commitment official Saturday afternoon, pledging to Brian Kelly and LSU. His final four came down to Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and the Tigers. The Seminoles were thought to be a huge player in Sampson's recruitment since former Catholic head coach...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
tigerdroppings.com
Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters
Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area
I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
tigerdroppings.com
2 LSU Football Season Tickets for Sale
- West Side lower bowl, approximately 30 yard line, one of the best locations in the stadium. - Price: 3280 for the pair. That’s what we paid for them with the TAF fees. Not looking to make a profit. If interested please email at mcdermott8950@gmail.
tigerdroppings.com
Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?
On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: White Castle Bulldogs
WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No 40 out of 50 was in White Castle where head coach Marc Brown is beginning his third season. There are lots of new things for Brown’s Bulldogs and not just preseason practice on a shiny new turf. They’ve been...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
tigerdroppings.com
Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!
Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
First Shake Shack coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. - Shake Shack announced it will be opening its first restaurant on Bluebonnet Blvd., in late 2022. The restaurant will be part of the Mall of Louisiana and will have the option to dine-in or experience connected drive thru. “Shake Shack is what we call fine casual,...
Comments / 0