American Airlines cutting 2% of September and October flights

Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
An Air Canada passenger who deliberately took only a carry-on to avoid luggage chaos says she was made to check the bag anyway, only for it to go missing
An Air Canada flier told Insider she didn't check a bag due to disruption at airports. She told Insider the airline made her check her carry-on, then lost the bag. The woman's story is one of hundreds in the summer of 2022 amid travel chaos around the world.
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
Will Cruise Lines Drop Covid Tests, Vaccines? Carnival CEO Answers
Because cruise lines sail nearly all of their ships from United States ports under foreign flags, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had much more control over the cruise industry than any other travel or entertainment business. The CDC used that power to stop all cruises from U.S. ports from March 2020 through July 2021.
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
July 25 (UPI) -- Rising COVID-19 cases have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add six new countries to its high risk category, warning travelers to make sure they are up to date with all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before visiting. Central American countries El Salvador and...
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
American Airlines passengers told to get off the plane they had just boarded after a 5-hour delay because the crew had to go off-duty
An American Airlines customer said passengers had to leave after the pilots said they had timed out. Sheila Gray said her flight from Charlotte to Boston had already been delayed by five hours. She said the airline did not offer any form of compensation.
Airline employees share 10 tips to minimize the risk of losing your luggage during this summer's flight chaos
Insider spoke with two employees in the baggage departments at the Toronto and Vancouver airports. They shared 10 tips for preventing lost luggage amid this summer's flight chaos. Self-checking, staff shortages, and outsourcing are all contributing to the problem, they said.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
