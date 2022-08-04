Opinion: If Warde Manuel doesn’t fire Mel Pearson, his job should be questioned

Read on www.maizenbrew.com
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Michigan splits with hockey coach Mel Pearson after misconduct allegations
Michigan officially parted ways with hockey coach Mel Pearson on Friday after allegations of misconduct, . Pearson’s contract ended in May, and athletic director Warde Manuel said Friday that he chose not to renew it after an investigation. "It has been determined that Mel Pearson will not return as...
Maize n Brew
Evaluating Michigan football’s outgoing transfers compared to the rest of country
The Athletic ($) came out with a fascinating story on the use of the transfer portal in the 2021-22 offseason. They tracked 2,000 different football players who entered the transfer portal, and found about 80% of the players who entered have found a new home. On average, Power 5 programs lost 16 transfers in the last calendar year.
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s most underrated players at each offensive position group
The Michigan Wolverines offense is full of familiarity at every position. The unit returns eight starters, wide receiver Ronnie Bell is back from injury, soon-to-be star running back Donovan Edwards enters the two-deep rotation, transfer center and 2021 Rimington finalist Olu Oluwatimi will anchor the offensive line, and new right tackle Trente Jones played in every game last season as the sixth option for the frequently used power formations.
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
247Sports
Zack Marshall cuts list to Cal, Michigan and Utah, will announce later this month
Carlsbad (Calif.) tight end Zack Marshall has cut his list of schools down to three and locked in his commitment date as well. Marshall is set to commit on August 13 and will choose from a final three of Cal, Michigan and Utah. “I’m ready,” Marshall said. “I feel really...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
Winless in 29 years of racing, Michigan driver still having fun – and setting milestones
After 396 career races in NASCAR’s ARCA Series, Brad Smith has never finished better than ninth. The 53-year-old from Shelby Township has only finished on the lead lap seven times – and hasn’t done so since 2017. Racecars drive by him like they have an extra cylinder.
MetroTimes
Michigan’s primary election results and a seafood boil at The Whitney: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
This week, the primary elections took place, and our readers were interested in Michigan's results. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a Michigan gubernatorial candidate who participated in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. did not accept defeat to winner Tudor Dixon easily, and many of our readers were interested in that story.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
thelivingstonpost.com
Lesson from Kansas: Slotkin, Conlin will win big in November
I predict that on Nov. 8 — in an election with record turnout — voters will return U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, to Washington, D.C., and elect Jennifer Conlin, D-Ann Arbor, to represent the newly drawn 48th state House District (which includes Hamburg and Genoa townships, as well as northern Washtenaw County and a few precincts of the City of Ann Arbor).
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Comfort food is key at Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill
ANN ARBOR, MI — If someone is looking for comfort food then his restaurant is the place to go, Jim Koli, owner of Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill said. The family diner, a popular spot for breakfast and lunch, recently celebrated its 29th anniversary. The Northside Grill’s most popular...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
5 great places for poutine in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although more typically known as being from north of the border, options for poutine can certainly be found in Ann Arbor. You can find the Canadian-born dish at Conor O’Niell’s, which features an Irish twist, and Zingerman’s Roadhouse, which sticks with the classic curds-on-fries, and other points around town,
