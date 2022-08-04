Read on wham1180.iheart.com
13 WHAM
Driver charged with DWI after crashing through house in Scottsville
Scottsville, N.Y — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pick-up truck crashed into a house in Scottsville early Monday morning. Deputies say nobody inside the home was injured when the truck drove through the home on Rochester Street just before 1:30 a.m. The driver has been...
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
iheart.com
5-year-old Killed in Wayne County Crash
A five-year-old child is dead after a crash yesterday on Younglove Road in Wolcott, Wayne County. State Police say a driver headed west lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and into a creek, where it rolled over and sank. Troopers say seven people were in that...
Extensive search for man who went missing in CNY lake unsuccessful
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- An extensive search for a man who went missing after reportedly jumping into Canandaigua Lake was unsuccessful Friday afternoon. Around 1:39 p.m., deputies received reports that an adult man jumped into Canandaigua Lake off a boat and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters respond to Henrietta house fire, homeowner displaced
They also said that the owner of the house is displaced after the fire, however, Red Cross was on the scene to assist the homeowner.
19-year-old shot on St. Paul Street in Rochester after car chase
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 911.
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
Five-year-old dead, six injured, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A child was killed and six other people seriously injured in a crash along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott Thursday. According to New York State Police, seven people were inside a pickup truck around 5:00 p.m. when the driver lost control. The truck left the roadway and rolled, landing […]
WHEC TV-10
5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident
WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
ithaca.com
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
WHEC TV-10
Target located, search called off for missing boater on Canandaigua Lake
Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the Branchport Fire Department were deployed while a NYSP boat equipped with side scan sonar searched the area. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sonar located a target of interest—what police believe to be the body of the missing boater. Due to...
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
Murder arrest made in stabbing at House of Mercy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an incident at a homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. They say this is the 45th homicide this calendar year. Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday they responded to […]
Shots fired on N. Clinton Ave. sends crowds running
Initially, responders say they were unable to enter the area in question because of the crowds.
13 WHAM
Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Police seek public assistance identifying vehicle that struck bicyclist
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Canandaigua Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in July. The incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street at Eastern Blvd on July 11 at 5:13 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black SUV last observed traveling east on Eastern Blvd.
cnycentral.com
State police say truck driver fell asleep leading to overturned tractor trailer on I-481
TOWN OF CLAY — State police say a driver fell asleep, leading to an overturned truck on 481 southbound near the Verplank Road Bridge. The truck was seen on its side across two lanes of traffic, slowing down traffic Friday morning. The crash happened at 7:39 AM. Law enforcement...
