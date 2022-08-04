ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Springs, NY

13 WHAM

Driver charged with DWI after crashing through house in Scottsville

Scottsville, N.Y — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pick-up truck crashed into a house in Scottsville early Monday morning. Deputies say nobody inside the home was injured when the truck drove through the home on Rochester Street just before 1:30 a.m. The driver has been...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

5-year-old Killed in Wayne County Crash

A five-year-old child is dead after a crash yesterday on Younglove Road in Wolcott, Wayne County. State Police say a driver headed west lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and into a creek, where it rolled over and sank. Troopers say seven people were in that...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
#Accident
WHEC TV-10

5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident

WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
WOLCOTT, NY
ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY
Lite 98.7

Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region

A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WOLCOTT, NY
News 8 WROC

Murder arrest made in stabbing at House of Mercy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an incident at a homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. They say this is the 45th homicide this calendar year. Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday they responded to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY

