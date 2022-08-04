WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.

