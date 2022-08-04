ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sinema's support for the tax and climate bill could hinge on drought funding for the Southwest

By Ella Nilsen
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Adam Schiff Is Making Moves to Replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker If She Steps Back After Midterms: Report

California Rep. Adam Schiff is reportedly positioning himself as heir to Nancy Pelosi's speakership, if she chooses to retire from her role following the midterm elections. The Washington Post reports that Schiff's efforts have "focused on consolidating support among his home base" in California, but that he "has not made an explicit ask for endorsements." Instead, the Post says Schiff "is gauging members' interest and planting the seed that leading the caucus is his goal."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Arizona Government
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Alex Padilla
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Climate#Colorado River#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats#Western
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy