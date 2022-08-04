ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

$60 Million Tax Abatement Narrowly Approved by Detroit City Council for Former Hudson’s Site

 3 days ago
Detroit News

Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?

Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bankole: Detroit's Black leadership gave up Thanedar seat

Absent of real Black leadership, Detroiters got bamboozled by state Rep. Shri Thanedar’s $5 million campaign war chest. His predictable win in Tuesday’s primary in the 13th Congressional District has caused a lot of heartburn in the Black establishment class, which is playing the blame game for how a move that effectively denies Detroit Black representation in Congress could have occurred.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit sues to stretch police and fire pension payments over 30 years

Mayor Mike Duggan is pressuring city pensioners to accept a 30-year repayment schedule of pension payments that were delayed during the bankruptcy under a new lawsuit. Duggan’s administration filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, requiring the Police and Fire Retirement System (PFRS) to honor the 30-year period in Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes' supplemental opinion instead when payments resume in July 2023, according to the filing. The PFRS in November 2021 adopted a 20-year repayment plan beginning in the 2024...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded

Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years

Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
MARINE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Primary election sets up November races

Downriver residents now know who will be on the November general election ballot following the primary election, which saw many incumbents win their races. The new 13th Congressional District Democratic winner was 3rd District state Rep. Shri Thanedar who received 22,302 votes. He will face unopposed Republican Martell Bivings in the general election.
DEARBORN, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route

If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
FERNDALE, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Own a storefront? Detroit will pay you to renovate that upstairs apartment

For 20 years, Jamahl Makled owned a mixed-use building in Southwest Detroit. He rented out the bottom, commercial space to a financial services company and a cellphone store, but largely ignored the six apartments upstairs, which he said had water damage, falling plaster and outdated electricity and plumbing.
DETROIT, MI
wibailoutpeople.org

Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site

Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands remain without power in Macomb, Oakland counties

Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 27,000 customers were waiting for power to be restored throughout the metro Detroit area, especially scattered...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

