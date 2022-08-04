ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Last day of Puerto Rican Festival Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican festival is back in Rochester this weekend. It kicked off with a parade Saturday morning from City Hall. Just like all the others, the Puerto Rican festival took a few years off because of the pandemic, so people were excited to have it back this summer.
WHEC TV-10

Third annual Black Culture Festival held at Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester celebrated black culture today with the third annual Black Culture Festival. The event was held downtown at Parcel Five and hosted by local business Willpower Media Company. There were activities, food, free haircuts, and this year they gave away a scholarship to a student heading...
WHEC TV-10

First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
WHEC TV-10

Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
WHEC TV-10

Wickham Farms celebrates 100 years of sunshine

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has provided a summer camp where kids with disabilities can have fun, without barriers, for 100 years. Wickham Farms is celebrating this milestone by commemorating the Sunshine Camp in its annual corn maze design. The farm employs over 200 team members each season.
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
WHEC TV-10

Recruitment event for Rochester City Schools on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're looking for work, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the new school year. There will be a recruitment event at 10 a.m. at Mercantile on Main, which is at Sibley Square on 240 East Main Street. The school district is looking...
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
News 8 WROC

Vertus Warrior Challenge held Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In yet another effort to address crime in Rochester, students at Vertus High School welcomed multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday for a day of connection. It’s called the Vertus Warrior Challenge, giving students a chance to play alongside police officers and sheriff’s deputies in a variety of competitions to gain trust […]
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County Fair 2022

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
WHEC TV-10

Ontario Beach Park hours extended this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're looking to beat that heat this weekend, why not head to the lake?. County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that due to the high temperatures he is extending the hours for swimming at Ontario Beach Park this weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY

