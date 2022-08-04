Jeff Bezos’s Superyacht Was Quietly Towed Out of a Dutch Shipyard After Local Pushback

Read on observer.com
United States returns to Cambodia 30 antiquities looted from historic sites
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States will return to Cambodia 30 looted antiquities, including bronze and stone statues of Buddhist and Hindu deities carved more than 1,000 years ago, U.S. officials said on Monday.
Observer
The Repatriation Wave Continues, as a London Museum Returns 72 Artifacts to Nigeria
As the U.K. begins to place more focus on art repatriation, a London museum has agreed to return looted objects to Nigeria. The Horniman Museum and Gardens will repatriate 72 antiquities looted from Benin City during the 1897 British military incursion, according to an August 7 press release. The museum received the request in January from Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).
Observer
TikTok Has Changed Everything, Especially Book Publishing
This article is syndicated from Book Post, a newsletter-based book review; subscribe here. TikTok, it has become almost hard to remember, began a few short years ago (2016) as an app for sharing videos of yourself lip-syncing music and dancing. The extremity of its success (it reached one billion users in September and has been the world’s most downloaded mobile app since early 2020, with nearly half of its American users occupying the coveted under-twenty-five demographic) owes something to the universal seduction of music, and quite a bit to a concert of small technical features that make it very easy and effective to use, but most of all to its famously irresistible recommendation algorithm, which measures minutely what you respond to and trawls through its vast bank of freely surrendered videos to serve up for you what you may not even be aware you like. Digital advertising has long sought you out for characteristics you inadvertently disclosed in your online life; TikTok does the work ahead of time by hiving you into ever-more-specific niches. In contrast to previous social media platforms, which were, by definition, social, encircling you with the decisions of people you had chosen to surround yourself with, TikTok opens the tiny window in your hand to the entire inexhaustible world.
