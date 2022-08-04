Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons left guard Jaylen Mayfield returned to practice Monday after missing time with a lower back injury. It’s not known if Mayfield will be able to play Friday night in Atlanta’s first preseason game at Detroit. “It was good to have him back out there,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You never know with those things. We’ll continue to assess and see if he’s healthy enough to play.” Mayfield, who started all but one game as a rookie, had missed the two previous practices. The Falcons open the regular season Sept. 11 at home against the New Orleans Saints.

