Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series Back Tonight At Feed and Seed

Read on www.kadn.com
Related
kadn.com
Stormy Day, Quiet Night
What started as a quiet day with some small cumulus clouds has given way to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have passed through all portions of Acadiana today but should be making their way further north as the evening hours get closer. Regardless of impacts this evening, we will be seeing the storms dissipate going into the later evening hours. Tomorrow we will likely be seeing more showers and thunderstorms with more unstable air making its way into the area throughout the rest of the week. Rain chances are on the rise through the next week, and along with it, much cooler temperatures.
KLFY.com
LSP collecting donations for a back to school drive
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police and Once Was Inc will be collecting schools supplies for students Pre-K through 12th grade with a veteran parent. Donations can be dropped off through August 12 at LSP Troop I located at 21E Pont Des Mouton Rd Lafayette, LA 70507 and Walmart Carencro located at 3810 NE Evangeline Trwy Carencro, LA 70520 .
kadn.com
Furever Home Friday: Meet Whitney! LASCC's Dog of the Week
Lynn Bourque, Adoption Coordinator/Supervisor at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, joined News15 at Noon to share about Whitney! Whitney is a Senior dog who wound up at the shelter at no fault of her own. Lynn shares what would make the perfect home for Whitney.
Backpack giveaway planned in Lafayette
The student must be in the vehicle to receive one of the backpacks. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge schools helping families gather supplies before students head back to classrooms Monday
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of kids are counting down the last few hours of their summer break as school starts back up on Monday for students in East Baton Rouge Parish. But families say getting everything the students need does not come cheap. "She's growing, he is growing... I think...
macaronikid.com
Head Back to School with Macaroni KID New Iberia 🍎
Back to school time is here and that means shopping for school supplies, making lunches for the kids, and finding the perfect afterschool snacks are on the agenda this month. Looking for school calendars and important dates this year in Iberia, St. Martin, Vermilion, or St. Mary parishes? Or do you need to know if there are any fun back to school events or school supply giveaways in town? Then you have reached the right place!
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carencro Resident Frustrated After Discolored Water Fills Her Washing Machine, Ruins Laundry
A Carencro woman is asking the city to do better after her washing machine was filled with discolored water.
KLFY.com
Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
UPDATE: missing Iberia Parish teens found
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is seeking the public's assistance to help locate two runaway teens.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again
UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
wbrz.com
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
Mother of slain Louisiana teen says the bullets weren’t meant for him
The mother of an Abbeville teen who was murdered is speaking out and says her son was not the intended target of the shooters.
Man dies following Sunset shooting; suspect arrested
One person is dead, and a person of interest is in custody following a shooting Friday night in Sunset.
wbrz.com
Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker
BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
Comments / 0