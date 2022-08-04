Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series Back Tonight At Feed and Seed

What started as a quiet day with some small cumulus clouds has given way to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have passed through all portions of Acadiana today but should be making their way further north as the evening hours get closer. Regardless of impacts this evening, we will be seeing the storms dissipate going into the later evening hours. Tomorrow we will likely be seeing more showers and thunderstorms with more unstable air making its way into the area throughout the rest of the week. Rain chances are on the rise through the next week, and along with it, much cooler temperatures.

