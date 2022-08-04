ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series Back Tonight At Feed and Seed

 3 days ago
kadn.com

Stormy Day, Quiet Night

What started as a quiet day with some small cumulus clouds has given way to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have passed through all portions of Acadiana today but should be making their way further north as the evening hours get closer. Regardless of impacts this evening, we will be seeing the storms dissipate going into the later evening hours. Tomorrow we will likely be seeing more showers and thunderstorms with more unstable air making its way into the area throughout the rest of the week. Rain chances are on the rise through the next week, and along with it, much cooler temperatures.
KLFY.com

LSP collecting donations for a back to school drive

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police and Once Was Inc will be collecting schools supplies for students Pre-K through 12th grade with a veteran parent. Donations can be dropped off through August 12 at LSP Troop I located at 21E Pont Des Mouton Rd Lafayette, LA 70507 and Walmart Carencro located at 3810 NE Evangeline Trwy Carencro, LA 70520 .
CARENCRO, LA
kadn.com

Furever Home Friday: Meet Whitney! LASCC's Dog of the Week

Lynn Bourque, Adoption Coordinator/Supervisor at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, joined News15 at Noon to share about Whitney! Whitney is a Senior dog who wound up at the shelter at no fault of her own. Lynn shares what would make the perfect home for Whitney.
LAFAYETTE, LA
macaronikid.com

Head Back to School with Macaroni KID New Iberia 🍎

Back to school time is here and that means shopping for school supplies, making lunches for the kids, and finding the perfect afterschool snacks are on the agenda this month. Looking for school calendars and important dates this year in Iberia, St. Martin, Vermilion, or St. Mary parishes? Or do you need to know if there are any fun back to school events or school supply giveaways in town? Then you have reached the right place!
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY.com

Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again

UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
CARENCRO, LA
wbrz.com

Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker

BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
BAKER, LA

