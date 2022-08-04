ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T should be free during Orange Line shutdown, Markey and Pressley say

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

Orange Line riders hope 30-day shutdown is worth inconvenience 04:05

BOSTON - Two lawmakers are calling on the MBTA to make bus and subway lines free to riders during the Orange Line shutdown.

Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley said in a statement Thursday that the unprecedented shutdown for massive upgrades will be "devastating" for marginalized communities.

"To mitigate the impact of this harmful shutdown, we urge the MBTA to make all subway and bus lines, including the Blue, Red, Green and Silver lines, fare-free for the duration of the Orange Line shutdown," Markey and Pressley said. "In addition, fare-free transit would also help lower costs for riders during a time of rising inflation."

The senator and representative said Congress has appropriated enough money to make fare-free rides possible.

"The state has let riders down, and riders shouldn't have to shoulder both the inconvenience and the cost," they said.

The Orange Line is set to close on August 19 and reopen to riders on September 19.

CBS Boston

I-Team: Transportation expert blames management for Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON - The MBTA train fire last month is the latest serious incident on the Orange Line. Now, tens of thousands of riders have to brace for a complete 30-day shutdown on that same line starting August 19.Carl Berkowitz is a public transit expert and says the timing could not be worse. "That's the beginning of the school year, kids are going to school, people coming back from vacation," Berkowitz said. "We should have never gotten to this point."The I-Team talked to experts who say the T should have been doing maintenance all along. Some placing the blame for the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA's repeated chaos has stretched the nerves of riders

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated PressBOSTON - For Boston subway riders, it seems every week brings a new tale of transit woe.Runaway trains. Subway cars belching smoke and fire. Fatal accidents. Malfunctioning station escalators. Rush hour trains running on weekend schedules. Brand-new subway cars pulled from service. Derailed construction vehicles.The repeated chaos of the nation's oldest subway system has stretched the nerves of riders, prompted a probe by the Federal Transit Administration and worried political leaders."It's enraging. Everything that we're doing trying to build more affordable housing, or empower our schools, bring jobs to Boston - it all relies on people...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA shutting down Orange Line for a month for upgrades starting August 19

MEDFORD - The MBTA announced an unprecedented shutdown of the Orange Line Wednesday for massive upgrades, starting August 19. It's expected to re-open to riders on Monday, September 19.Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the Wellington station in Medford. Poftak said it's the first time the T has ever had a shutdown as large and long as this.Baker said the unusual shutdown will enable faster track maintenance that would otherwise take five years on nights and weekends."The T's implemented shutdowns in the past across the system to accelerate infrastructure upgrades,...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Orange Line shutdown: Riders brace for longer commute

BOSTON - For many who ride the MBTA's Orange Line routinely, Wednesday's news of a 30-day shutdown is more than a simple inconvenience. Bisrat Woldeghiorgis said he picks up the 'T' from the Forrest Hills station six days a week as he makes is way from his home in Roslindale to his job at Logan International Airport. It's a commute that he said generally takes him around an hour to make but fears that time could double later this month when the Orange Line goes out of service for a month. "It is shocking," said Woldeghiorgis as he reacted to the news the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Expert says MBTA "very close" to federal takeover

BOSTON - In July, the Federal Transit Administration ordered the MBTA to stop allowing any worker who was not safety trained from moving any train cars. It was rare and serious step for the federal investigators who are probing safety violations at the T after a string of crashes and deadly incidents.With the number of serious incidents involving safety growing by the day, rail experts tell the I-Team a federal takeover of the MBTA could be right around the corner."I think we are very close in Boston to what happened in Washington," said rail safety expert Carl Berkowitz. In 2015,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA shuttle buses to replace some service on Green, Red Lines

BOSTON -- Some MBTA riders will be on shuttle buses Monday. The buses will run along the Red Line between the JFK/UMass and Braintree stations at night. The switch is from 9 p.m. until the end of service each night Monday through Thursday. According to the MBTA, this will allow crews to complete important safety improvements, like track and maintenance work. On Saturday, the MBTA began running buses along the Green Line E branch between the Copley and Heath Street stations. It will remain that way until August 21 while crews remove the tracks and install new equipment to make the T safer. This work comes at the T announced plans to shut down the entire Orange Line and the Green Line Extension from Government Center to Union Square in Somerville for roughly a month each. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston heat emergency extended through Tuesday; EMS sees increase in calls

BOSTON -- The heat emergency in Boston has been extended through Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced. This keeps the city's 16 cooling centers open for residents.  Monday is the fifth day of the heat emergency. Between Thursday and Saturday, Boston EMS responded to 51 heat-related incidents on top of a higher overall daily call volume.   "Any time we go up over 90 [degrees], our call volume goes up anywhere from 10-14%," said Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley. There were about 415 total incidents on Friday, more than 15% above average. Call numbers remained above average over the weekend as well. "We...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA bus catches fire in Boston

BOSTON – Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon. It happened at the MBTA Arborway bus yard just outside of Forest Hills. The MBTA said the out of service bus had just returned to the yard when the flames were noticed. MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  
BOSTON, MA
Climate change: Tears of joy as US bill clears Senate hurdle

Democrats cried with joy and pumped their fists in the air after the US Senate finally approved a key plank of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. The bill, a product of 18 months of intense wrangling, will now be sent to the Democratic-controlled House where it could pass as soon as this week.
Bernie Sanders Sparks New Meme with Capitol Hill Steps Photo

Bernie Sanders is firing up the meme machine again -- this time by posing in the thick of summer and looking dog-tired while hard at work ... a shot that's worth a thousand words. The Vermont senator was photographed Sunday laying out on the Capitol Hill steps, where he appeared...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

