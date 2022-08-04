ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

South Jersey Man Accused Of Sex With A Minor, Making Child Pornography: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFvBa_0h59Bx3G00
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cape May County Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man from Cape May County is accused of having sex with a minor, and other crimes, authorities said.

Abdul Blackmon, a resident of the Whitesboro section of Middle Township was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and charged with manufacturing child pornography and sexual assault, among other charges, according to Cape May Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

The charges stem from Blackmon having a sexual relationship with a minor which was investigated by the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Blackmon was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Sutherland stated this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at (609) 465-1135, or anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Anonymous TIP system by visiting cmcpo.tips from any computer, tablet, or smart phone. Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at (609) 889-3597.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Shootings, 4 Wounded In Atlantic City: Police

Four men were wounded in a pair of weekend shootings in Atlantic City, authorities said.On Friday, Aug. 5, at 11:24 p.m., Atlantic City police patrol responded to the Brigantine Homes section of Atlantic City for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found eviden…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
333K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy