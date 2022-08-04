ZETA DIVISION VALORANT Player Flappy Comes Out as Transgender

Read on epicstream.com
Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery
A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
White Woman Refuses Let Go of Black Man Inside Bar, Utters ‘I Love You’
A TikTok video captured the moments a white woman couldn’t keep her hands off a Black man inside a crowded bar.. The video shows the Black man entering a bar, believed to be in New Jersey, and immediately becoming a target for a blonde white woman who appeared to be under the influence.
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
'Get Me A Real Doctor': Black Physician Left In Tears By Racist Remarks
Dr. Yaa Oheema detailed the racism she frequently faces from being called a 'Black b***h' by patients to being mistaken as the 'cleaner.'
Conjoined Twins Born With Fused Brains Separated With The Help Of Virtual Reality
It was a beautiful day in the city of Rio de Janeiro, where twins, Bernado and Arthur Lima, who were conjoined at the head, were separated by a neurosurgeon from England. Gemini Untwined, a charity organization, made an announcement on Monday that the twins had survived seven surgical procedures at the Instituto Estadual do Cerebro Paulo Niemeyer in Rio de Janeiro. The surgeries were directed by pediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani who flew in from London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital. The pediatric surgeon only had four 15-minute breaks for food and water throughout the concluding 27-hour surgical procedure. The Lima twins are currently on a six-month rehabilitation in the hospital and have made history as the oldest set of craniopagus twins with a fused brain to be separated.
Doctor Explains Rare C-Section Birth
A doctor has explained the work that goes into performing an 'en caul birth' - one of the most rare, yet miraculous forms of child-birth. The en caul birth, also known as a 'veiled birth', only occurs less than one in every 80,000 births, and many delivery doctors can go their entire careers without witnessing it.
Woman dashed to toilet for 'No 2' but gave birth to surprise baby in loo
A trainee flight attendant claims she was passed as 'fit to fly' just weeks before giving birth to a surprise full-term baby in the toilet - that she thought was just a number two. Lucy Jones said she started having back and stomach ache one evening but just shrugged it off as period pain as hers was due at the end of the week.
Instagram Model, Gena Tew, Says AIDS Made Her Blind And Immobile
AIDS is the final stage of HIV occurs when the immune system has been severely damaged due to the original virus. Though it is rare, affecting less than 200,000 people every year, its symptoms can be deadly. While most people are aware of its harsh aftermath, one person, in particular, is reminding everyone of just how bad it can get.
This Dad is Paying For His Stepson's College Tuition But Refusing to Help His Biological Daughter & Reddit is Fuming
Click here to read the full article. Reddit is calling out a dad hard for unequal treatment of his two children. He took to the “AITA” forum to pose his dilemma to the community, starting out by explaining he has a biological daughter named Darla with his ex-girlfriend. The couple broke up before she found out she was pregnant, and the Reddit user says that he is skeptical that he’s even the father (“I know it’s a possibility but also there’s a possibility she’s not my daughter,” he wrote). He went on to explain that he was “pressured” by his parents...
Military Dad Enraged by 'Unpatriotic' Son for Missing Him
Is protecting your country worth missing your children growing up?. The decision to serve your country, and go out on the front lines to protect your nation and the citizens of your homeland, is no small matter. These individuals are brave and courageous in their choice.
Meet Shyja, the woman who flaunts her mustache with pride
In a world where women are paying money to remove their facial hair, meet a woman who is sporting her mustache with pride. Shyja, a 35-year-old hailing from the Kannur district in the Indian state of Kerala, declared that she loves her mustache in a Whatsapp status.
Woman Cheered for Refusing Colleague Who 'Might Become Homeless' to Move In
"I repeated that I am not looking for a roommate and left to get back to work," the woman said.
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
2 Black Muslims Kicked Off Flight For Texting & Talking In Arabic: Lawsuit
The men have been tramautized by the incident and take long drives to avoid flying, their lawyer said.
University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class
The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
Woman's Reaction to Daughter Marrying a Married Man Blasted: 'Oops'
In general, men are more likely than women to cheat, but this gender gap in infidelity varies by age, according to a 2018 study.
Internet Backs Man for Gifting 'Unavailable' Brother-In-Law Parenting Book
"He was projecting his bad parenting on you," one commenter wrote. "You'll be able to embarrass him every day simply by being a good father."
Opinion: Oprah Was Called The N-Word on Live TV Once
A recently resurfaced clip once again shows what Black people often endure to gain success. There are 7.753 billion people in the world. 2,700 of those people are billionaires.
