ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ZETA DIVISION VALORANT Player Flappy Comes Out as Transgender

By Jake Vyper
epicstream.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on epicstream.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zeta#Trans Women#Transgender#Video Game#Racism#Japanese#Aco#Valorant Gc
DoYouRemember?

Conjoined Twins Born With Fused Brains Separated With The Help Of Virtual Reality

It was a beautiful day in the city of Rio de Janeiro, where twins, Bernado and Arthur Lima, who were conjoined at the head, were separated by a neurosurgeon from England. Gemini Untwined, a charity organization, made an announcement on Monday that the twins had survived seven surgical procedures at the Instituto Estadual do Cerebro Paulo Niemeyer in Rio de Janeiro. The surgeries were directed by pediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani who flew in from London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital. The pediatric surgeon only had four 15-minute breaks for food and water throughout the concluding 27-hour surgical procedure. The Lima twins are currently on a six-month rehabilitation in the hospital and have made history as the oldest set of craniopagus twins with a fused brain to be separated.
WORLD
Tyla

Doctor Explains Rare C-Section Birth

A doctor has explained the work that goes into performing an 'en caul birth' - one of the most rare, yet miraculous forms of child-birth. The en caul birth, also known as a 'veiled birth', only occurs less than one in every 80,000 births, and many delivery doctors can go their entire careers without witnessing it.
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman dashed to toilet for 'No 2' but gave birth to surprise baby in loo

A trainee flight attendant claims she was passed as 'fit to fly' just weeks before giving birth to a surprise full-term baby in the toilet - that she thought was just a number two. Lucy Jones said she started having back and stomach ache one evening but just shrugged it off as period pain as hers was due at the end of the week.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Model, Gena Tew, Says AIDS Made Her Blind And Immobile

AIDS is the final stage of HIV occurs when the immune system has been severely damaged due to the original virus. Though it is rare, affecting less than 200,000 people every year, its symptoms can be deadly. While most people are aware of its harsh aftermath, one person, in particular, is reminding everyone of just how bad it can get.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Valorant
SheKnows

This Dad is Paying For His Stepson's College Tuition But Refusing to Help His Biological Daughter & Reddit is Fuming

Click here to read the full article. Reddit is calling out a dad hard for unequal treatment of his two children. He took to the “AITA” forum to pose his dilemma to the community, starting out by explaining he has a biological daughter named Darla with his ex-girlfriend.  The couple broke up before she found out she was pregnant, and the Reddit user says that he is skeptical that he’s even the father (“I know it’s a possibility but also there’s a possibility she’s not my daughter,” he wrote). He went on to explain that he was “pressured” by his parents...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Military Dad Enraged by 'Unpatriotic' Son for Missing Him

Is protecting your country worth missing your children growing up?. The decision to serve your country, and go out on the front lines to protect your nation and the citizens of your homeland, is no small matter. These individuals are brave and courageous in their choice.
Maya Devi

Meet Shyja, the woman who flaunts her mustache with pride

In a world where women are paying money to remove their facial hair, meet a woman who is sporting her mustache with pride. Shyja, a 35-year-old hailing from the Kannur district in the Indian state of Kerala, declared that she loves her mustache in a Whatsapp status.
Black Enterprise

Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person

File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
SOCIETY
Fox News

University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class

The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy