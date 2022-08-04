ZETA DIVISION VALORANT Player Flappy Comes Out as Transgender

Click here to read the full article. Reddit is calling out a dad hard for unequal treatment of his two children. He took to the “AITA” forum to pose his dilemma to the community, starting out by explaining he has a biological daughter named Darla with his ex-girlfriend. The couple broke up before she found out she was pregnant, and the Reddit user says that he is skeptical that he’s even the father (“I know it’s a possibility but also there’s a possibility she’s not my daughter,” he wrote). He went on to explain that he was “pressured” by his parents...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO