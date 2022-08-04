Human remains found in Raleigh County identified

Read on woay.com
Fayette County man airlifted to CAMC after shots fired
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a reported accidental shooting, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 deputies went out to the Gatewood Rd area to respond to an accidental firearm discharge that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. […]
Richlands man arrested on several charges including DUI
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a call at Richlands High School on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. One man was asked to leave Ernie Hicks stadium, as staff reportedly said the man was intoxicated. They also noticed he had a gun with him while inside […]
Fayette County woman charged with animal cruelty
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 5, 2022, deputies received a call of possible animal cruelty in Glen Ferris. Deputies were advised that individuals in the neighborhood...
Richlands police charge male with possession of a firearm on school property
RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Richlands Police Department (RPD) was notified of an allegedly intoxicated male in possession of a firearm on school property on Saturday. According to a post from the RPD, Zachary Cochran, 30, was asked to leave a football game at the Ernie Hicks Stadium. Staff at the stadium reporterly noticed Cochran […]
Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
Woman injured in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
Examiner identifies human remains found in Rhodell
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the human remains found in the Rhodell area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were positively identified as William Dustin Bowen, of Flat Top. Bowen was reportedly last seen on July 7, 2022, in […]
WVSP gets new technology for body discovery
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
Two people injured, one in custody after two shootings in Charleston
UPDATE (2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022): The Charleston Police Department (CPD) provided a couple more details on the two separate shootings in the city on Saturday night. There are no major updates, but CPD’s Sgt. Tony Hazelett tells 13 News that a BB gun was used in the first shooting at Family Dollar […]
1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified
UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
Police: Woman hospitalized after being shot with BB gun in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency service workers responded to a shooting incident in Charleston Saturday evening. Dispatchers report a female victim was transported from the scene to receive medical attention after being shot with a BB gun by a minor. Charleston police said the injuries do not appear to...
Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
Human skeletal remains found in Rhodell
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a federal search warrant at Flowers’s St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars. DEA agents seized over 1,300 grams of actual methamphetamine and quantities of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search. Agents also seized 21 firearms and a stolen, loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
Kanawha deputies search for missing woman
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
One person injured after being hit by car in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston. The incident happened near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Charleston’s West Side around 7:40 p.m. Dispatchers say one person was transported, but they did not know the extent of the injuries. Charleston Police Department responded […]
Rollover crash closes Corridor G
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Corridor G is closed in both directions late Friday night due to a rollover crash at the Davis Creek exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say. Two people were taken to the hospital, according to Charleston Police officers on scene. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
