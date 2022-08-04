ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lind, WA

Lind Fire fully contained after destorying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

By Nick Jahnke, Mariah Valles
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Man killed in dirt bike crash in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's office says a man died after being hit by a car while on his dirt bike in Moses Lake. According to deputies, Don Palmen died from his injuries after he was hit by a Ford Escape in the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive in Moses Lake at around 8 a.m. Monday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County deputies investigating suspicious disappearance of man

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County deputies say they are looking for a missing man that could have disappeared suspiciously. Detectives are looking for 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas of rural Grant County. Detectives say Espinoza-Duenas was last seen on August 4 around 7:45 p.m. near his home on the 7700 block...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fish and Wildlife commission approves upcoming budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is buying three new properties as part of its requests for the 2023 budget. The Commission authorized WDFW to buy a 60-acre property in the Quincy Lake Wildlife Area in Grant County, two...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy