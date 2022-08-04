Lind Fire fully contained after destorying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Man killed in dirt bike crash in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's office says a man died after being hit by a car while on his dirt bike in Moses Lake. According to deputies, Don Palmen died from his injuries after he was hit by a Ford Escape in the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive in Moses Lake at around 8 a.m. Monday.
KHQ Right Now
Grant County deputies investigating suspicious disappearance of man
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County deputies say they are looking for a missing man that could have disappeared suspiciously. Detectives are looking for 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas of rural Grant County. Detectives say Espinoza-Duenas was last seen on August 4 around 7:45 p.m. near his home on the 7700 block...
KHQ Right Now
Fish and Wildlife commission approves upcoming budget
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is buying three new properties as part of its requests for the 2023 budget. The Commission authorized WDFW to buy a 60-acre property in the Quincy Lake Wildlife Area in Grant County, two...
Comments / 0