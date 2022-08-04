ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

24 people hurt in central California Greyhound bus crash

By CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/4/22 02:36

TULARE — Authorities in central California were investigating why a bus went off the highway, crashed through a chain link fence, and ended up on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people.

California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Beal said Thursday the driver was given a DUI test that showed he was not driving under the influence when the Greyhound bus crashed at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 99 near the city of Tulare.

The driver had major injuries and was hospitalized, Beale said, adding that the man did not have a medical emergency while driving the bus. The bus was carrying 34 passengers and 23 had minor to moderate injuries, including several who were taken to three different hospitals, Beale said.

Another Greyhound bus picked up the uninjured passengers and took them to their destination, he said.

The bus originated from Los Angeles and was headed to Fresno. It had stopped in Bakersfield before it crashed about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Tulare.

