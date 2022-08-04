ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The Cos Cob train station where the incident took place. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Pi.1415926535

A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified.

Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials.

Harrington was reportedly an employee at J.P. Morgan.

The train engineer was briefly hospitalized following the incident, officials said.

The incident is under investigation by the MTA.

