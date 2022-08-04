ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob

The Cos Cob train station where the incident took place. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Pi.1415926535

A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified.

Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials.

Harrington was reportedly an employee at J.P. Morgan.

The train engineer was briefly hospitalized following the incident, officials said.

The incident is under investigation by the MTA.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.