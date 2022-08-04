ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Dakotans for Health group react to Kansas voters decision on abortion

By Local News
 3 days ago
Detroit News

Insider: Why Michigan redistricting group is targeting 'election deniers'

A group that spearheaded a 2018 ballot initiative creating an independent redistricting commission is now setting its sights on an effort to defeat Michigan candidates who won't accept the results of the 2020 election. Voter Not Politicians on Thursday launched Voters Action Committee, a separate political action committee aiming to...
MICHIGAN STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas

Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC News

‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
hubcityradio.com

Child care listening sessions planned

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – The Department of Social Services (DSS) is planning several opportunities for child care providers, community members, and families to give their input on how one-time funding for South Dakota’s child care system is spent. Listening sessions will be held for childcare providers and the...
ABERDEEN, SD
JC Post

Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House

Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
kgou.org

What does the vote to affirm personal autonomy rights in Kansas tell us about the future of abortion law in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation, and an upcoming court ruling may help determine whether a Kansas-like Constitutional right to personal autonomy, including the decision to obtain an abortion, also exists in Oklahoma. TRANSCRIPT. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, keeping Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
IOWA STATE
KCTV 5

Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after the primary election, the gap has narrowed in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination. With counties reporting more mail ballots, State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas GOP uses texts to hinder independent's governor bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Republican Party tried Thursday to undercut a state lawmaker’s independent candidacy for governor by texting people who signed his petitions for the November ballot to urge them to remove their names. The texts told the signers for state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s bid that their names are on petitions to help Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly win reelection. Pyle, from Hiawatha, has clashed with GOP leaders and was a Republican until June. He called the text message “a blatant lie.” Pyle submitted petitions with nearly 8,900 signatures to the Kansas secretary of state’s office on Monday for verification that the signers are registered voters, as required. State law requires 5,000 valid signatures, and typically exceeding that number by several thousand gets someone on the ballot. State law gave signers until midnight Thursday to reconsider. His run would complicate GOP nominee and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s efforts to unseat Kelly. Some Democrats hope Pyle and Schmidt would split conservative Republican votes enough for Kelly to win a second four-year term, and the governor’s allies helped gather signatures for Pyle.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WITF

Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization

The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
KANSAS STATE

