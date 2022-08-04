Dakotans for Health group react to Kansas voters decision on abortion

Read on hubcityradio.com
Detroit News
Insider: Why Michigan redistricting group is targeting 'election deniers'
A group that spearheaded a 2018 ballot initiative creating an independent redistricting commission is now setting its sights on an effort to defeat Michigan candidates who won't accept the results of the 2020 election. Voter Not Politicians on Thursday launched Voters Action Committee, a separate political action committee aiming to...
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
4Star Politics: Analyzing Kansas, Missouri primary results
4Star Politics: Analyzing "Value Them Both" decision in Kansas, and Missouri's U.S. Senate race.
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas
Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
hubcityradio.com
Child care listening sessions planned
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – The Department of Social Services (DSS) is planning several opportunities for child care providers, community members, and families to give their input on how one-time funding for South Dakota’s child care system is spent. Listening sessions will be held for childcare providers and the...
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
kgou.org
What does the vote to affirm personal autonomy rights in Kansas tell us about the future of abortion law in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation, and an upcoming court ruling may help determine whether a Kansas-like Constitutional right to personal autonomy, including the decision to obtain an abortion, also exists in Oklahoma. TRANSCRIPT. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, keeping Oklahoma...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Thoughts on 'fixed' elections, Mastriano, gun control, Jan. 6, border
As the public is well aware, Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square. The Jan. 6 committee has not produced a final report, but its presentation of the facts makes it clear that everyone, including President Trump, knew there was no election fraud. We have held elections here...
Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
KCTV 5
Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after the primary election, the gap has narrowed in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination. With counties reporting more mail ballots, State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kansas GOP uses texts to hinder independent's governor bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Republican Party tried Thursday to undercut a state lawmaker’s independent candidacy for governor by texting people who signed his petitions for the November ballot to urge them to remove their names. The texts told the signers for state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s bid that their names are on petitions to help Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly win reelection. Pyle, from Hiawatha, has clashed with GOP leaders and was a Republican until June. He called the text message “a blatant lie.” Pyle submitted petitions with nearly 8,900 signatures to the Kansas secretary of state’s office on Monday for verification that the signers are registered voters, as required. State law requires 5,000 valid signatures, and typically exceeding that number by several thousand gets someone on the ballot. State law gave signers until midnight Thursday to reconsider. His run would complicate GOP nominee and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s efforts to unseat Kelly. Some Democrats hope Pyle and Schmidt would split conservative Republican votes enough for Kelly to win a second four-year term, and the governor’s allies helped gather signatures for Pyle.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
adastraradio.com
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
