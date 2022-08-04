From Squishmallows to fundraising: Support for Highland Park community continues in creative ways

Read on columbiachronicle.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lake in the Hills bakery hosts drag show after weeks of controversy
The owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills celebrated the success of a drag show, which took place despite being canceled twice. The American Civil Liberties Union helped broker an agreement with the village to let the event happen.
Tour de Naperville Takes Place With New Location
“We are at Wolf’s Crossing community park. We are doing the Tour de Naperville event right now, it’s for the youth,” said Erin Stapleton, intern with the Naperville Park District. New Location. Th event returned this year with one different aspect, the location. “This is the new...
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Le Colonial in Lake Forest
Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
northernpublicradio.org
Filling the gap - Naperville woman founded a niche magazine
A Naperville woman saw the need for a specific type of publication in her community, so she created it. Naperville already has media outlets that cater to its residents, but Ashley South wanted to find a unique way to highlight the community. South is the founder and editor & chief...
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Garden A Bounty of Goodwill
So far this year, 251 pounds of vegetables and herbs have been donated to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry thanks to the work of Kane County staff volunteers who developed a garden on the Geneva campus. The most recent harvest collected this week totaled 39 pounds and included different...
Gurnee Days featuring family-friendly events return this weekend
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- There are plenty of family-friendly events in the north suburbs for Gurnee Days.It all starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the 5K, 10K, and fun walk. That's happening at the Hunt Club Community Center.More Gurnee Days activities are taking place today and tomorrow at Viking Park. The grounds open at noon.There are activities for kids, a rib eating contest, and even an ice cream eating contest, where the contestants will go against each other and fight off brain freeze.
After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed
AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
A Website says every American should take this Tour in Illinois
A list has come out of the 10 U.S. Tours that Evan Americans should take and at the top of the list is a tour that I can assure you, you will absolutely love if you do it, and it is right here in the Land of Lincoln!. According to...
WAND TV
Cards being collected for 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WAND) - Cards are being collected for an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed after being shot during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park. Seven people were killed, and 48 others were wounded in the shooting. Cooper Roberts was shot in the chest, leaving him paralyzed...
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
Watch a Dog in Illinois Become Fascinated with the Dog on TV
Some people don't understand that what they see on TV isn't real. That's especially true for an Illinois dog who was convinced the dog he was seeing on TV was in the room with him. This new video share comes from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. It involves a dog named...
nypressnews.com
WWII vet dies as his last wish was to be fulfilled: a pipe organ performance for 100th birthday
It became a race against time. Robert Heinzen’s health was declining. It was clear the World War II veteran wouldn’t live long enough to attend the party planned for his 100th birthday in October. His last wish was to hold the celebration at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church...
Community opens up about healing in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting
In the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting, residents have begun to open up about how the shooting affected them and how they have begun to live with the trauma.
Come out to the country for Von Bergen Farm's Sunflower Festival!
If you want to "up" your Instagram game or just have fun in a sunflower maze, head out to Hebron. The Von Bergen Farm is hosting their Sunflower Festival. Tim McGill got a lesson on these beautiful flowers for Good Day Chicago.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
