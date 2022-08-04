LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.

