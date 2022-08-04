Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
BBC
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
BBC
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
BBC
Lambeth Conference: Welby unites bishops with compromise on sexuality
A mood of unity and self-satisfaction is prevalent at the end of this rare gathering of more than 650 Anglican bishops - they had come from all over the world, many from Africa where Anglican Christianity is growing at its fastest. The Lambeth Conference is the once-a-decade meeting of bishops...
