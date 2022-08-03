Baton Rouge Youth Coalition seeks mentors for area high school students

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.

NEW ROADS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO