Baton Rouge Youth Coalition seeks mentors for area high school students

brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
brproud.com
Back to School: West Feliciana Parish School District celebrates new school, makes safety upgrades
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish 2022-2023 school year is ringing in many changes. West Feliciana Parish School District Superintendent Hollis Milton said he is most excited about Baines Elementary School moving to a brand new building. “This school is replacing the old Baines Elementary, it...
brproud.com
Back to School: Zachary schools upgrade safety features ahead of 1st day of class
ZACHARY, La. (BPROUD) — The Zachary school district will be welcoming students back onto its campuses next week. Superintendent Scott Devillier says they’ve been planning for students’ return. “Well…. we always put safety first,” said Devillier. Devillier explained that they use the summer break to...
100+ students graduate during Southern University’s summer commencement
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations are in order for more than 100 students attending Southern University and A&M College!. They will officially became alumni of the university following summer commencement on Friday, Aug. 5. Southern University System President-Chancellor Dennis Shield served as the commencement speaker.
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
brproud.com
Ice cream truck, student checkups available at BRG back-to-school bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students going back to school can get sports physicals, checkups, and more at Baton Rouge General’s Back-to-School Bash. The hospital, along with Open Health Care Clinic, will also have blood glucose screenings and COVID-19 vaccines available. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus of Park Medical Academy at 2680 Bogan Walk.
theadvocate.com
Volunteer firefighters honored for their dedication to Ascension Parish
Firefighters with the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments were recently honored for their service. Firefighter Ryan Moran received a 10-year award for his service in the St. Amant area during last week's fire department meeting. Eric Hughes received the St. Amant VFD training award, and Christian Fetters...
theadvocate.com
New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university
The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System charted a course for its Baton Rouge campus' summer graduates Friday by describing how he went from predominantly White rural Iowa to running one of the nation's key historically Black universities. Growing up as an orphan in Iowa, Dennis Shields told the...
brproud.com
WBRSO: Think before sharing children’s back-to-school photos online
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As students in West Baton Rouge Parish head back to the classrooms on Monday, the sheriff’s office is reminding parents to keep their child’s personal information limited on social media. “Back-to-school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often revealing personal...
theadvocate.com
On the area arts and cultural scene: A telescope celebration, 'Wizard' tickets and Bey-thoven sign-up
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host NASA's Webb Space Telescope Community Event during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The museum was selected to join hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first full-color, science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next space science observatory.
brproud.com
New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
brproud.com
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's new abortion law sparks modifications for UL Lafayette clinic handbook
Much may be changing in the way of abortion access in Louisiana. But for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, policies at the Student Health Center on campus, which advises students on a range of health issues including sex and pregnancy, will not change. Dr. Chris S. Hayes,...
theadvocate.com
Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization
St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community will host its annual Mass for Charlene Richard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the main celebrant. The Mass marks the 63rd anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death and is the first public Mass for...
wbrz.com
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
theadvocate.com
Religion briefs: Greater First Church Back to School Bash
Greater First Church Baptist presents its inaugural Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held in the Bashful/Perkins Activity Center, 4669 Groom Road in Baker. Local vendors will be in attendance. Star of Bethlehem Baptist celebrates Brown's anniversary. The Star...
theadvocate.com
Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center
Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., in downtown Ponchatoula. The arts center will host an opening for its August Art Exhibit, featuring work by Marceo Brim, Hal Wilke and Joshua Duncan from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The opening will feature live music by by JJRees.
theadvocate.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
