ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day.

Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in the latest report. In total, 12,978 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Cases:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNr2t_0h595CpA00

Hospitalizations:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpMvL_0h595CpA00

Deaths:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CiEj_0h595CpA00

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, August 2:

Positive cases reported July 27-Aug. 2: 9,331 (average 1,333 per day) – up from 9,008 last week.

Hospitalizations as of Aug. 2 500 total: 46 in ICU, 454 non-ICU – up from 417 last week.

Deaths reported July 27-Aug. 2: 25 – down from 46 last week.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that BA.5 comprises 79% of the COVID found in metro plant wastewater for the week of July 19-25. The next wastewater update comes Friday, Aug. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QazhO_0h595CpA00

Overall, the amount of viral load found in wastewater now is nowhere near the extremely high levels Minnesota had during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2RRJ_0h595CpA00

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
KIMT

What to watch in Minnesota's Tuesday's primary

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces a little-known opponent as he seeks a second term. His likely challenger is Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state lawmaker who has made vaccine skepticism a centerpiece of his campaign and faces token opposition. Both men have been waging a virtual campaign for...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?

Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems characterized by an ongoing medium-high plateau. The “dog days of COVID” as we characterized it in early July, are still upon us. Perhaps this plateau has become our new normal. The relatively steady...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Covid#General Health#Minnesotans#Icu
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID in Minnesota: Case, mortality rate continue to fall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averaged nearly 945 COVID-19 cases a day in the latest weeklong reporting period, per the Minnesota Department of Health.Data collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 bring the state's total case count to 1,601,006. The state averaged less than one death per day in that period, and the total deaths now number 12,978.The hospitalization rate has dipped to an average of 41.6 new admissions per day, and 4.7 ICU admissions.Statewide, 67.2% of the population has completed a vaccine series, while only 31.3% are up to date, including boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS OFFERING THE CHANCE FOR PEOPLE TO DISPOSE OF UNWANTED WEED KILLERS AND PESTICIDES THIS WEEK

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has made a Public Service Announcement, announcing that the department is sponsoring opportunities for people to properly dispose of their unwanted weed killers/herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pesticides from their farms, businesses, or homes. Minnesota pesticide users can bring their waste pesticides to any of the following events and dispose of up to 300 pounds, free of charge. For amounts greater than 300 pounds, citizens will have to call the MDA at 612-215-6843 to make arrangements for them.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
74K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy