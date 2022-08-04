Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.

SUMTER, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO