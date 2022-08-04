ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Search underway for suspect after shooting at Irmo Village Apartment complex

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Police Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex. Irmo Police responded to a shooting at the Irmo Village Apartment Complex on Sunday, August 7th at around 1:30 am. According to police arrest warrants have been obtained for 25-year-old...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police investigating after child shot in finger

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a four year old child was shot in the finger. Investigators say it happened at a home on Cindy Dr. around 11 in the morning Monday. Police say the child’s parents were home at the time. Police say they are working to determine...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect arrested in Sunday afternoon shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting on Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the CK Mart for reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7th. Deputies say they arrived to find...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Arrest made in weekend gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 23 year old at a gas station this weekend. Richland County Deputies say Byron Lewie was arrested at the scene and is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
wach.com

One dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart). Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to officials...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Columbia Police
abccolumbia.com

Suspect in July shooting death turns himself in

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia Police say a suspect in a deadly July shooting has turned himself in. Investigators say Obidiah Doctor turned himself in Friday. According to police, on June 15th police responded to Prisma Health Richland after Willis Weary drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man charged with murder in beating death

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say a disagreement led to the assault and ultimately the death of a 57 year old man earlier this week. Investigators say Thomas Brooks, 42, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Stevy Pleasant. According to police a passerby found Pleasant...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
wach.com

Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Deputies searching for Orangeburg man missing for 6 months

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for six months. Hurbert Lee Sanders, 59, from Orangeburg, was reported missing by his family in February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Teens charged in connection with shooting, injuring 9-year-old

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a June 12 shooting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The KCSO Special Response Team and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed an early morning search warrant at a Dixon Road residence in Elgin.
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia police seize video poker machines

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a 53 year old man was running an illegal gambling operation. Investigators say Anthony Hopkins is charged with Operating a Gaming House, Keeping Unlawful Gaming Tables, Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of Marijuana.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy