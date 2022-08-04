Read on www.abccolumbia.com
Search underway for suspect after shooting at Irmo Village Apartment complex
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Police Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex. Irmo Police responded to a shooting at the Irmo Village Apartment Complex on Sunday, August 7th at around 1:30 am. According to police arrest warrants have been obtained for 25-year-old...
Police investigating after child shot in finger
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a four year old child was shot in the finger. Investigators say it happened at a home on Cindy Dr. around 11 in the morning Monday. Police say the child’s parents were home at the time. Police say they are working to determine...
Suspect arrested in Sunday afternoon shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting on Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the CK Mart for reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7th. Deputies say they arrived to find...
RCSD: Arrest made in weekend gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 23 year old at a gas station this weekend. Richland County Deputies say Byron Lewie was arrested at the scene and is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Suspect in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting turns himself in
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police say a suspect wanted in a weekend shooting incident has turned himself in Monday morning. 25-year-old Malik Canty now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700...
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart). Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to officials...
Suspect in July shooting death turns himself in
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia Police say a suspect in a deadly July shooting has turned himself in. Investigators say Obidiah Doctor turned himself in Friday. According to police, on June 15th police responded to Prisma Health Richland after Willis Weary drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.
Sumter man charged with murder in beating death
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say a disagreement led to the assault and ultimately the death of a 57 year old man earlier this week. Investigators say Thomas Brooks, 42, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Stevy Pleasant. According to police a passerby found Pleasant...
Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
Deputies searching for Orangeburg man missing for 6 months
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for six months. Hurbert Lee Sanders, 59, from Orangeburg, was reported missing by his family in February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they...
Teens charged in connection with shooting, injuring 9-year-old
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a June 12 shooting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The KCSO Special Response Team and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed an early morning search warrant at a Dixon Road residence in Elgin.
Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was uninjured, investigators said.
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
Richland County Sheriff's Department seeks help locating aggravated assault suspect
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are hoping a surveillance video can help them track down a man wanted for shooting at someone outside of a gas station. According to investigators, the incident occurred July 22, just before 11:30 p.m., at the BP station at 806 Broad River...
Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
Columbia police seize video poker machines
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a 53 year old man was running an illegal gambling operation. Investigators say Anthony Hopkins is charged with Operating a Gaming House, Keeping Unlawful Gaming Tables, Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of Marijuana.
