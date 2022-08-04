Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana ’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday.

Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three clinics relying on court rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Louisiana’s abortion law, which does not have exceptions for rape or incest, is currently in effect. However, if the Louisiana Supreme Court sides with the plaintiffs in their appeal, then enforcement of the ban will once again be blocked.

“We hope the Louisiana Supreme Court will rule that district courts have the power to block unconstitutional criminal statutes, including the trigger bans in question," Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a written statement Thursday afternoon. "Louisiana women must have access to critical and sometimes lifesaving healthcare, and we will continue challenging the Attorney General’s attempts to undermine that access through unconstitutionally vague statutes. This fight is far from over—we are not going anywhere.”

The back-and-forth battle over Louisiana’s ban began in June when the U.S. Supreme Court’s ended constitutional protections for abortion. While the plaintiffs don’t deny the state can now ban abortion, they argue that the law’s provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague.

On July 21, Baton Rouge Judge Donald Johnson issued a preliminary injunction that allowed clinics to continue providing abortions while a lawsuit over the ban plays out.

But procedures came to a screeching halt last Friday when a state appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is fighting to enforce the ban.

Following the decision, Wright said it was disappointing that the First Circuit ruled without first allowing plaintiffs an opportunity to file opposition to the motion. She said the court “essentially eliminated critical health care services in the state.”

The plaintiffs are now challenging the appeals court's decision in the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Abortion providers and advocates say each day of the ban being blocked has been extremely valuable. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, there have been at least 249 abortions in Louisiana, according to data from the state’s department of health.