ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former attorney general to hear appeal of Watson suspension

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4YRn_0h594FR800

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has handed off Deshaun Watson's discipline case to a lawyer with league connections and expertise in domestic violence and sexual assault .

Goodell chose former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey on Thursday to hear the league's appeal of the six-game suspension without pay given to Cleveland's quarterback, whose playing status hangs in the balance.

Watson was suspended this week by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league's personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.

The league, which had been pushing for an indefinite suspension for Watson, wanted further discipline and appealed Robinson's ruling on Wednesday. Watson had just finished practice and was still on the field when he learned of the league's move.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the appeal gave power back to Goodell to enact punishment — something he's done routinely during his tenure — but he instead chose Harvey, currently a partner at a law firm in New York, to hear the appeal.

With a background in criminal law, Harvey has advised the NFL and other professional sports leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the league's personal conduct policy.

Harvey has served as Goodell’s designee in other arbitrations, and he’s a member of the league’s Diversity Advisory Committee, created to improve racial and gender diversity across the NFL.

In 2017, Harvey was one of four members of an expert panel who reviewed the league's domestic violence investigation into Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was suspended six games for violating the conduct policy.

Goodell chose a designee to handle Watson's case because he wanted an expert in the field who can focus solely on this matter, a person familiar with Harvey's appointment told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it’s an internal matter.

Goodell is busy with Hall of Fame weekend festivities in Canton, Ohio, and the upcoming league meeting on Tuesday.

There is no timeline for when Harvey will hear the appeal. According to the league’s personal conduct policy, it must be done on an expedited basis.

Due in part to a public outcry that the suspension was too light, the league appealed Robinson's decision and wants Watson disciplined further.

"The NFL’s appeal addresses whether, based on the findings made by Judge Robinson, the discipline should be modified to include a professional evaluation and treatment as determined by medical experts, an appropriate fine, and a longer suspension," the league said in a statement.

"Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Mr. Harvey’s written decision “will constitute the full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s), and parties” to the CBA.

In her 16-page ruling, Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players Association, called Watson’s behavior “egregious” and “predatory.” The women alleged he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed them during massage therapy sessions when the quarterback played for the Houston Texans.

The former federal judge concluded that Watson violated the league's policy by engaging in unwanted sexual contact with another person, endangering the safety and well-being of another person and undermining the league’s integrity.

However, in imposing the suspension, Robinson pointed out flaws in the league's guidelines for player misconduct, which limited her authority to penalize him.

Robinson did stipulate in her punishment that Watson must use only club-approved massage therapists for the duration of his career.

The Browns traded three first-round draft picks in March to Houston and signed Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, to a five-year, $230 million contract. Because of the way Cleveland structured his contract, Watson stood to forfeit only $345,000 under Robinson's ruling.

The 26-year-old has continued to practice with the Browns, who are again in a wait-and-see mode after thinking they might only be without Watson for six games. The outlook now isn't nearly as clear for a team that had Super Bowl hopes after signing one of the league's top QBs.

———

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Former NFL player indicted on murder charge

Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Roger Goodell
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Cowboys#American Football#The League
AthlonSports.com

NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal

It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight

Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave

The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
NFL
The Associated Press

Judge shortens road to decide NFL racial discrimination suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Thursday made it likely she’ll rule in weeks rather than months whether NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gets to decide the merits of racial discrimination claims made by Black coaches against the league and its teams, saying an effort to gather more evidence seems like “an impermissible fishing expedition.” U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said in a written ruling that lawyers for coaches Brian Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton cannot gather additional evidence from defendants to support their arguments that the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court should remain in court rather than be sent to arbitration. Her ruling makes it likely that a decision on whether to move the case to arbitration or let it remain in Manhattan federal court will be decided in weeks rather than months. “Because Plaintiffs should know whether they entered into any other contracts or agreements that would affect their agreement to arbitrate, the Court can only assume that they are attempting to embark on an impermissible fishing expedition,” Caproni wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

777K+
Followers
169K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy