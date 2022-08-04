Recreational Water Advisory in Effect for Parts of Rehoboth, Dewey & Bethany Beaches

Read on www.wboc.com
Cape Gazette
Walking tours to explore Rehoboth Beach history
The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society will offer walking tours starting at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 17. Participants will meet at the city bandstand and enjoy a 50-minute gentle stroll around downtown with a guide. No smartphone app is needed; tour-goers simply spend their time listening and looking at historic sites along the way.
WGMD Radio
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Inn of Cape May
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
WBOC
Storm Damaged Road to Close in Talbot County
TALBOT COUNTY, Md.- Old Skipton Rd. (MD Rt. 662) at Three Bridge Branch Rd. will be closed after being damaged by flooding from thunderstorms on August 4 and 5. Talbot County Department of Emergency Services says both storms have caused several trees and wires to fall, high water, hail and flooded roadways.
WGMD Radio
Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend
Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Bridge crossover should be closed now
For many visitors, the Nassau Bridge is a gateway to the beaches. Descending from the Route 1 bridge is like a plane coming in for a landing, a sign you’re almost at your destination, whether Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey or points farther south. Also like a plane, many cars are...
Cape Gazette
Newly Listed 5-Bed Home in Rehoboth - 42 Maryland Avenue
Stop "Rehoboth Beach Dreaming" and make it a reality today! There's nothing better than being just 1.5 blocks to the ocean and boardwalk and just 1 block to restaurants, shops and all the fun activities happening year-round in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This home is the perfect mix of Old Rehoboth Charm, and modern day amenities. Everyone wants to live the "Salt Life" and that’s so easy to do from this beautiful property in a perfect location to everything our Nation's Summer Capital has to offer. You can enjoy summer evenings on the screened porch or enjoy time on one of the open decks where you can soak in some much needed vitamin D. There’s room for the whole family here with 5 bedrooms and an updated white kitchen with granite countertops and LVP flooring. Light and Bright best describes this home with tons of room to enjoy the outdoors even on a rainy day. The spacious backyard, extra off street parking, garage, outdoor shower and lovely, mature tree lined street just a block to the lake and 1.5 blocks to the sand and surf make this your beach dream destination! Rehoboth Beach offers over 200 incredible restaurants, many unique and fun boutiques, by far one of the best independent bookstores in the country – Browseabout Books & Gifts, Clear Space live theater, free entertainment all summer at the bandstand just 2 blocks away plus you can hop on the Jolly Trolley and head down to Dewey Beach for their free beach bonfires, free movie nights weekly, many live concerts, and famous bars for an extra dose of night life when you’re ready to do a little dance…. The sellers have enjoyed this home and have also rented it when they're not using it. It's currently grossing around $50,000 while they still save some time for their family to vacation here; therefore, the new owner could increase this profit by renting it all season and into the shoulder season which is very popular to many tenants who aren’t bound by school schedules and limited to the summer. Park and walk everywhere, every second homeowners dream!
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
Delaware Attraction Known For Natural Beauty In Running To Be Named America’s Best Bathroom
DAGSBORO, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware attraction known for its natural beauty is now being recognized by people when nature calls. The Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro is in the running to be named the best restroom in the country. The facilities there get high marks for their natural cedar wood and floor-to-ceiling windows. Another one of the 10 finalists is the all-gender bathroom at Newark Liberty International Airport. To vote for your favorite restroom, click here.
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
oceancity.com
The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022
Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot. If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open. This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022. This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world. Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices falling with Milton stations posting $3.70 a gallon price
Delaware gas prices continued their decline over the weekend after dropping to the $4 mark last week, AAA reported. As of Sunday, the price at the pump fell to $3.94, down about a penny from a day earlier and nickel during the past week. In mid-June, Delaware motorists saw the...
Cape Gazette
Leave it to beavers to control the flow of water
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation replaced the crossroad pipes at the point in Milton where Cave Neck Road turns into Atlantic Street. The pipes are located at the bottom of two hills and serve as the waterway for Round Pole Branch, a distributary of the Broadkill River from the north that meanders south almost all the way to Route 9.
rehobothfoodie.com
The Café on 26 (Ocean View)
It's been a while since I visited Cafe on 26 in Ocean View. We went several weeks ago, and I have to tell you I was thoroughly impressed! Thanks to the notoriety of our dinner companions, we were seated in the very quiet and very private ‘wine room' upstairs (see the pic in the gallery). The food and the service made me realize that Rt. 26 is a lot more than just pizzas, tacos and fish sandwiches. The entrance to the restaurant is through a nicely tended garden, preparing you for the calm atmosphere within. I will again tell you that many restaurants still change their menu with the seasons, and judging from the menu offerings, Cafe on 26 is no different. So the items mentioned here may or may not be available, depending on when you go.
budgettravel.com
Ocean City Hilton incl. weekends & breakfast - $89
This member-favorite Hilton hotel in Ocean City is an ideal starting point for exploring the area. While summer might be the area's busiest season, there's still plenty to do in the fall (Wine on the Beach, OC BikeFest, classic car shows, beer festivals and fun runs), plus the beaches are less crowded, and the humidity has subsided. Travelzoo members can snag exclusive savings through November with rates starting at just $65 per night, including breakfast.
Cape Gazette
GMB engineer passes PE licensure exam
The architectural and engineering firm of George, Miles & Buhr LLC congratulates staff member Joshua T. Elliott, P.E. on recently passing the eight-hour Principles and Practice of Engineering exam and becoming a licensed professional engineer in the State of Delaware. A Delmar native who currently resides in Ridgely, Md., Elliott...
