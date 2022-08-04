Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance during The Strokes’ Seattle show opening for RHCP

Read on jackfmfargo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
musictimes.com
Pearl Jam’s Tour Cancelation Continues: Band Facing 'The Worst Possible Scenario'
After Pearl Jam announced that they were canceling their show in Austria a few days ago due to Eddie Vedder's health struggles, the following tour dates have been postponed as well. The big question is; how's the singer?. Taking to their official social media accounts a few days ago, the...
Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots
Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’ at Rock Werchter Festival
Metallica first performed at the Rock Werchter festival on July 4, 1993, which just so happened to be the final stop on their tour for the "Black Album." That epic night included a massive setlist that opened with "Creeping Death," included an instrumental medley of "Orion," "To Live Is to Die" and "The Call of Ktulu" and ended with two huge encores that wrapped up with their cover of Anti-Nowhere League's "So What."
RELATED PEOPLE
Hear David Lee Roth’s Van Halen Tribute Song ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Then Anyway’
Click here to read the full article. David Lee Roth has shared a previously-unheard solo recording from 2007, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” where he looks back nostalgically on his days in Van Halen. “We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony,” he sings. “That memory means so much to me…Remember when you safety pinned the tablecloth to my pants/And I stood up to the sound of dancing and the sound of our romance beginning.” The song was recorded in 2007 with guitarist John 5 and original David Lee Roth Band drummer Gregg Bissonette for an...
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
What Dave Grohl Actually Whispered in the Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’
The Foo Fighters song 'Everlong' includes a series of so-called whisper tracks that have long had fans speculating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Miley Cyrus Once Covered The Beatles’ ‘A Day in the Life’ With a Psychedelic Rock Band
Miley Cyrus covered The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" in one take with a rock star who admired her skills as a vocalist.
Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica bassist Rob, is releasing a new EP
Artist/fashion designer/musician Chloe Trujillo has joined forces with Rav Medic (Mark Dalbeth) for their upcoming debut EP Heavy Place
Kiss’ Paul Stanley Revealed How Alice Cooper Inspired His Band
Kiss' Paul Stanley revealed what he thought after watching Alice Cooper's Billion Dollar Babies Tour. The associated album was a huge hit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Beach Boys Regret Never Collaborating With The Beatles
One member of the Beach Boys wishes that he collaborated with the Beatles. Here's what we know about these bands and their friendship.
musictimes.com
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck Song: Duo 'Reviewing' Stolen Poem Accusation After Album Release
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck are reviewing the shocking claims about their song, "Sad Motherf---in' Parade." The much-awaited comeback of Depp to the music industry happened soon after the verdict of his defamation trial with Amber Heard was read. It served as his latest collaboration with Beck since they began working together in 2019.
Dave Mustaine says the period around David Ellefson's dismissal from Megadeth was a "little touchy"
Dave Mustaine says that Megadeth and "everybody associated with us" went through a "touchy" period following the controversy over David Ellefson's leaked sex videos
Beguiling Paul McCartney box set of eponymous solo albums showcases the former Beatle's deep range
As a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist, Paul McCartney's musical achievements are difficult to describe, given the vast nature of his work and its impact upon world culture. The Beatles are, unquestionably, popular music's outlier, which makes Paul the über-outlier. Over his long career, Beatle...
Comments / 0