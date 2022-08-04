Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love
Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kalan.FrFr Deliver 13 Tracks On "222"
Kalan.FrFr is a Roc Nation artist from California. Known for his distinctive sound and relatable lyricism, the 27-year-old has managed to stand out amongst other artists in the music game. Additionally, working with artists like Lil Durk, Stunna4Vegas, Mozzy, and others has allowed him to expand his sound and further please his audience.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Says The State Of Music In 2022 Is "Mid"
Tory Lanez prides himself on being a fan of the game just as much as he is an artist. So it comes as no surprise that the Canadian rapper/singer recently opened up about his disdain for the current state of music. On Sunday, Tory took to social media to share his thoughts on some of the projects released in 2022, saying, "For the first time in a long time ….. everything in music is MID right now … like I truly haven’t heard a project that has moved me in the last 8-9 months ….. 2022 what the [] is going on with u my boy lol."
hotnewhiphop.com
Lou Phelps Drops Vibey "Touché"
Lou Phelps has been on a roll recently. In April, the Montreal-based rapper dropped "Oh Really," a single with Kiefer, Guapdad 4000, and Joyce Wrice. Just over a week ago, he released "Here We Go," a swaggering, low-key track. Now, Phelps has given us Touché, a three-song EP. It's first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Challenges Kevin Gates' Car Battery Claim
Kevin Gates has been trending consistently over the last few weeks. While his album Khaza, which was released in June, brought him a lot of attention, it's his recent interviews that have kept him in the news cycle. Ever since the father of two sat down to have a conversation with Yung Miami on her podcast, Caresha Please, social media hasn't stopped questioning his claims.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Debut As Tina Snow On STARZ Show "P-Valley"
"P-Valley" has quickly become one of the hottest shows on the STARZ network. Centered around a strip club called The Pynk in Chucalissa, Mississippi, the drama series has taken on topics surrounding homosexuality, abortion, domestic violence, and more. After waiting two years for another season, fans were elated when the show returned this June-- but now they're excited to watch for other reasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Blasts Hulu For Making A Biopic About His Life Without Paying Him
Back in June, Hulu began promoting their upcoming television series, "MIKE." Based on the life of professional boxer, Mike Tyson, the eight-episode show was set to explore the athlete's life from an adolescent to his prosperous career. As stated in the show's synopsis, "the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."
hotnewhiphop.com
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Shares "Tha Carter VI" Pre-Save Link After Young Money Reunion Show
It looks like another installment in Lil Wayne's famed Tha Carter series is on the way. On Saturday night, Weezy joined his two protegés, Nicki Minaj and Drake, for the Young Money reunion in Toronto. As the show came to a close, Lil Wayne announced that Tha Carter VI was on the way. "I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon," he said.
hotnewhiphop.com
Questlove Gushes Over Beyoncé's "Renaissance" After NYC Party
Questlove showered Beyoncé with praise on Twitter, early Saturday, after attending a party in New York City where he says her new album, Renaissance, was played front to back three times in a row. The Roots founder says that he had never seen anything like it and even reminded him of The Low End Theory.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award At VMAs
Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform at the 2022 VMAs live from Prudential Center, later this month. It will be the first time Minaj has performed at the ceremony since 2018. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Roasts Donald Glover For Outfit At Beyoncé’s NYC Party
Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Says Nas Was Almost Featured On Jay-Z's “Can I Live"
Irv Gotti says that Jay-Z originally intended to have Nas featured on his Reasonable Doubt track, "Can I Live," but the Queensbridge rapper never showed up to the studio session. The former Def Jam executive recalled the incident during a recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Secure The Bag On "You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check"
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud are back in their bag with the release of their latest body of work, You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check. The new album from the West Coast MC and the iconic East Coast producer marks their second collaborative effort together following 2020's Eat When You're Hungry, Sleep When You're Tired. The new project boasts double the amount of tracks than their initial outing together with 14 songs in total. The two link up with Conway, Curren$y, Larry June, Kamaiyah, and more across the tracklist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Pays Homage To Black Singers On Madonna-Assisted "Break My Soul (Remix)"
Beyoncé is truly living out her new Renaissance era. The Queen of Pop had the Internet in a frenzy over the weekend after releasing the "Queens Remix" to her 2022 smash hit "Break My Soul," which featured bits of inspiration from Madonna's infamous 1990 single "Vogue." On the track, Beyoncé paid homage to some of music's most iconic Black singers of the past and present, as well as a few legendary Ballroom Houses by reciting their names on the record, much like Madonna did on the original version.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Trolls Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Split
Kanye West trolled Pete Davidson on Instagram, Monday morning, after news broke over the weekend that the former Saturday Night Live star and Kim Kardashian broke up. West also took a jab at his ex-collaborator Kid Cudi by referencing his recent Rolling Loud performance which ended in him getting booed off the stage.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown & Lil Baby Give The People What They Want On The "One Of Them Ones" Tour
One of the most anticipated hip-hop tours this summer landed in Toronto, just in time for the biggest weekend in the city. Chris Brown and Lil Baby's "One Of Them Ones" presented by Rolling Loud marked day two of October World Weekend in the 6ix. Yung Bleu was the first...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign Suggests That He Revived Ma$e's Career
Fivio Foreign suggested that he "single handily" revived Ma$e's career in a video shared on social media. In the clip, the Brooklyn rapper can be seen listening to Ma$e's Harlem World single, "What You Want." "Single handidly bringing n****s bacc to life," Fivio captioned the post, adding laughing and fire...
Comments / 0