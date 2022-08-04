Tory Lanez prides himself on being a fan of the game just as much as he is an artist. So it comes as no surprise that the Canadian rapper/singer recently opened up about his disdain for the current state of music. On Sunday, Tory took to social media to share his thoughts on some of the projects released in 2022, saying, "For the first time in a long time ….. everything in music is MID right now … like I truly haven’t heard a project that has moved me in the last 8-9 months ….. 2022 what the [] is going on with u my boy lol."

