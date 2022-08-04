ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
K2 Photo Marketing

St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin family

Welcome Home, Martin Family. Members of the community showed up in force to welcome and congratulate Tameshia Martin and her son Antwan on purchasing their Habitat home on Wednesday, August 3 in Fort Pierce. Cars lined the streets as family, friends, community, staff, and volunteers gathered on Notlem Drive for St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity’s first Community Land Trust Home Dedication ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Brush fire causes residents to evacuate Fort Pierce homes

A brush fire broke out west of Fort Pierce on Saturday, filling nearby neighborhoods like Morningside with smoke and concern. "I just thought that, you know, that we were gonna get our house caught on fire," said Maylynn Velmontes, who was getting ready to celebrate her 13th birthday when she got the warning they had to evacuate.
FORT PIERCE, FL
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Lucie River#Infrastructure#Playgrounds#Canoe#Kayaks#Urban Construction
WPBF News 25

Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Treasure Coast environmentalists offer Sebastian annexation advice

SEBASTIAN - Four prominent environmental protection organizations on the Treasure Coast have joined together in an appeal to the Sebastian City Council regarding the Graves Brothers annexation. Property owners Graves Brothers Company have requested annexation into the city of 1984 acres located south of CR 510, west of 74th Ave.,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Evie M.

Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FL

El Mirasol designed by Addison MiznerUnknown photographer Public domain. I have heard a lot of ghost stories not only since moving to Orlando about a year ago but all over the country and the world. Everywhere I've been, there are always stories. And none of them are cute. Ghost stories are usually gruesome, sad, and scary. But let me tell you when I ran across this one, the first thing I said was, "awwww," and you might, too.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | 1910 S Ocean Boulevard #104

Find Your 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 in Real Estate... LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Steps away from the ocean and beautiful beach, AND the Intracoastal! Also just a few blocks to downtown Delray - with lots of nightlife, restaurants, and shopping!. Penthouse Delray is a luxurious waterfront...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years

It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. The cafe’s owners say the restaurant is a victim of major changes and a new contract with Palm Beach County. "It’s really kind of heartbreaking," said Jack Terrana. "This is one of the greatest places...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Person walking along Martin County beach finds man's body

A person walking on a beach in Martin County on Sunday made a startling discovery. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered buried in the sand just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island. The person who was strolling on the beach found the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO

Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy