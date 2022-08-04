Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project

Read on www.wflx.com
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo Marketing
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
cw34.com
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin family
Welcome Home, Martin Family. Members of the community showed up in force to welcome and congratulate Tameshia Martin and her son Antwan on purchasing their Habitat home on Wednesday, August 3 in Fort Pierce. Cars lined the streets as family, friends, community, staff, and volunteers gathered on Notlem Drive for St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity’s first Community Land Trust Home Dedication ceremony.
Police ID man, 67, struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a man has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. Rodney Bondanella, 67, walked around the crossing gates at MLK Boulevard and was struck by a train at about 2 p.m. Sunday, a Boynton Beach police spokesman said. The train, travelling at...
palmbeachcivic.org
Our Town with William Kelly: Riviera Beach withdraws application for mooring field
The City of Riviera Beach may be backing away from its proposal to create a mooring field for 100 boats in the Lake Worth Lagoon near Palm Beach’s North End. Town officials are strongly opposed to the plan and say the mooring field would be within Palm Beach’s municipal boundary.
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Apartment fire extinguished by firefighters in West Palm Beach
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Sunday in West Palm Beach. The 4-story apartment building was evacuated and the fire was contained to a bedroom.
wflx.com
Brush fire causes residents to evacuate Fort Pierce homes
A brush fire broke out west of Fort Pierce on Saturday, filling nearby neighborhoods like Morningside with smoke and concern. "I just thought that, you know, that we were gonna get our house caught on fire," said Maylynn Velmontes, who was getting ready to celebrate her 13th birthday when she got the warning they had to evacuate.
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
WPBF News 25
Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
hometownnewstc.com
Treasure Coast environmentalists offer Sebastian annexation advice
SEBASTIAN - Four prominent environmental protection organizations on the Treasure Coast have joined together in an appeal to the Sebastian City Council regarding the Graves Brothers annexation. Property owners Graves Brothers Company have requested annexation into the city of 1984 acres located south of CR 510, west of 74th Ave.,...
Traffic Delays, Road Closures Ahead This Week For Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Public School Starts This Week. Drivers To Be Met By Closed Roads, More… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a busy week planned for road crews, which means it will be a difficult week for motorists. Traffic, already set to dramatically increase as […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FL
El Mirasol designed by Addison MiznerUnknown photographer Public domain. I have heard a lot of ghost stories not only since moving to Orlando about a year ago but all over the country and the world. Everywhere I've been, there are always stories. And none of them are cute. Ghost stories are usually gruesome, sad, and scary. But let me tell you when I ran across this one, the first thing I said was, "awwww," and you might, too.
wqcs.org
Early Voting Begins Today in Indian River County, from 7 am to 4 pm
Indian River County - Saturday August 6, 2022: Early voting for the August 23 Primary Election in Indian River County begins this morning, Saturday, August 13, and runs through next Saturday, August 20, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registered IRC voters can vote at any of the three early...
luxuryrealestate.com
Just Listed | 1910 S Ocean Boulevard #104
Find Your 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 in Real Estate... LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Steps away from the ocean and beautiful beach, AND the Intracoastal! Also just a few blocks to downtown Delray - with lots of nightlife, restaurants, and shopping!. Penthouse Delray is a luxurious waterfront...
wflx.com
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. The cafe’s owners say the restaurant is a victim of major changes and a new contract with Palm Beach County. "It’s really kind of heartbreaking," said Jack Terrana. "This is one of the greatest places...
1 shot in domestic dispute in West Palm Beach
One person was shot Sunday morning in West Palm Beach. Police responded to Whitehall condominiums at 3501 Village Boulevard in the 6 a.m. hour and located one shooting victim.
treasurecoast.com
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- An alert has been sent out by St.Lucie County and the Port St. Lucie Police. It says “Shooting activity this is a message from the Police Department to advise you that there has been...
wflx.com
Person walking along Martin County beach finds man's body
A person walking on a beach in Martin County on Sunday made a startling discovery. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered buried in the sand just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island. The person who was strolling on the beach found the...
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis and a Petition to Curb Expanding the Vero Beach Marina
Fort Pierce - Friday August 5, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week we welcome Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan group in New York that is focused on insurance research. He says the home insurance crisis in Florida has gotten...
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO
Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
