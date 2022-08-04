Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project

El Mirasol designed by Addison MiznerUnknown photographer Public domain. I have heard a lot of ghost stories not only since moving to Orlando about a year ago but all over the country and the world. Everywhere I've been, there are always stories. And none of them are cute. Ghost stories are usually gruesome, sad, and scary. But let me tell you when I ran across this one, the first thing I said was, "awwww," and you might, too.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO