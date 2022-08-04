Cazoo Wales Open: Three-way tie for lead after first round at Celtic Manor

Roma has had some memorable player reveals this summer. First, the traditional: Paulo Dybala was unveiled in front of more than 10,000 fans at the Palazzo della Civilta Italiana in a breathtaking presentation. And then the weird: Georginio Wijnaldum, for some reason, emerged from a pool in full Roma kit to herald his arrival from PSG on Friday. After one season in France, Wijnaldum linked up with Jose Mourinho’s side on a one-year loan deal with a purchase option. The 31-year-old, who will wear the No. 25 shirt for the Giallorossi, has previously spent time at Feyenoord, PSV, Newcastle, and Liverpool. “It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player,” the Netherlands captain told Roma’s official website. This looked refreshing too: 👀😙🎶#ASRoma | @GWijnaldum pic.twitter.com/V3z2BsMVtc — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) August 5, 2022 RelatedBayern, Kimmich use smokescreen to score first goal of Bundesliga seasonChristian Benteke leaves Crystal Palace for MLS in club record deal for D.C. UnitedWould you miss your own wedding to play in the Europa League? This guy did.

