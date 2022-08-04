Cazoo Wales Open: Three-way tie for lead after first round at Celtic Manor

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers
LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Colak, Jota, Jenz
Antonio Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win...
Aaron Ramsey: Norwich sign Aston Villa prospect on season-long loan
Norwich City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago when Canaries boss Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park. He later went on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town, playing 15 games and scoring his...
Schär and Wilson strike to give Newcastle winning start against Forest
“It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life for NUFC and we’re feeling good,” read a giant banner unfurled in the Gallowgate End before kick off. Nottingham Forest’s initial obduracy would test the optimism of the legions of Newcastle fans buying into that message but, well before 5pm, Fabian Schär’s superlative opening goal and another fine finish from Callum Wilson would ensure it was most definitely not a case of tempting fate.
The Americans Abroad Five: Aaronson steals the show, Steffen flaps at air
Welcome to the Americans Abroad Five! Each Monday we’ll be delving into the five most significant performances by Americans Abroad over the weekend. It could be good, bad or ugly, but we’ll cover the five stories that had the biggest impact over the weekend – and could have the biggest impact going forward. We’ll start with a weekend that saw the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga kick off, while we wait for La Liga and Serie A to get started. Aaronson steals the show for LeedsThe jump from Austria to the Premier League is a steep one, but Brenden Aaronson is making...
Gini Wijnaldum emerges from pool in full kit after signing for Roma
Roma has had some memorable player reveals this summer. First, the traditional: Paulo Dybala was unveiled in front of more than 10,000 fans at the Palazzo della Civilta Italiana in a breathtaking presentation. And then the weird: Georginio Wijnaldum, for some reason, emerged from a pool in full Roma kit to herald his arrival from PSG on Friday. After one season in France, Wijnaldum linked up with Jose Mourinho’s side on a one-year loan deal with a purchase option. The 31-year-old, who will wear the No. 25 shirt for the Giallorossi, has previously spent time at Feyenoord, PSV, Newcastle, and Liverpool. “It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player,” the Netherlands captain told Roma’s official website. This looked refreshing too: 👀😙🎶#ASRoma | @GWijnaldum pic.twitter.com/V3z2BsMVtc — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) August 5, 2022 RelatedBayern, Kimmich use smokescreen to score first goal of Bundesliga seasonChristian Benteke leaves Crystal Palace for MLS in club record deal for D.C. UnitedWould you miss your own wedding to play in the Europa League? This guy did.
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
