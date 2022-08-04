ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Thinking of becoming a paramedic? Here’s what the process involves

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of the most rewarding careers promote the value of human life by seeing to the provision of life-saving measures during emergency situations. This is precisely what paramedics are trained to do. According to the National EMS Academy, “Paramedics are healthcare professionals providing the...
Former congressman Anthony ‘Buddy’ Leach Jr. dies at 88

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. died on Saturday at 88. Governor John Bel Edwards said Leach Jr. was a friend and a mentor. Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the...
Louisiana fans mourn loss of beloved artist, Margaret Keane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Margaret Keane, an internationally recognized artist who painted for over sixty years, passed away Sunday, June 26 at her Napa, California home. Over the weekend, family, friends, and fans attended her funeral, which was held virtually via zoom Saturday, August 6. Keane’s work resonated...
When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?. The La. Dept. of...
