Yakima Herald Republic
There's a new player in the crowded downtown Yakima banking arena
As the calendar flipped from July to August, another chapter in Yakima’s downtown banking story began — with the return of a former Yakima banking executive. Idaho Falls-based Bank of Idaho completed its acquisition of five HomeStreet Bank locations July 29, including the 424 E. Yakima Ave. downtown branch.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
ifiberone.com
Two airlifted to Harborview after collision north of Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Highway 97A was closed for about four hours Saturday night north of Wenatchee after a DUI-related collision left two people injured. Juan M. Orrosco Sanchez, 36, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on Highway 97A when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1988 GMC, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters make progress on Cow Canyon, Vantage fires with higher temps in the forecast
Updated 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. An update from the incident command team said the fire was active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Watch for Monday and Tuesday
The heat wave forecasted for next week has gained an excessive heat watch label for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 106 degrees. Last week, there was an excessive heat warning for north central Washington that reached a high of 110 degrees. Areas that would be affected include...
ifiberone.com
Increased fire activity possible Friday for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Shifting winds midday on Friday could bring an increase in fire activity on the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg but state Department of Natural Resources officials say the fire will be a priority for air resources. The fire, started on Wednesday afternoon about 12 miles southwest...
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
ncwlife.com
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County
Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
ifiberone.com
2 people killed in motorcycle crash near Chelan after swerving to avoid cougar in the road
CHELAN — Two people on a motorcycle were killed Saturday night near Chelan after swerving to avoid a cougar in the road on state Route 971. James R. Desmarais, a 69-year-old Chelan man, was riding a 2009 Honda motorcycle south on SR 971 when he swerved to avoid the animal, according to the state patrol. The man lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road to the right where it struck a guardrail.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
kpq.com
Wenatchee’s Labor Pool is Shrinking
Labor Economist Don Meseck recently provided the Monthly Employment Report for June, reporting that Wenatchee’s labor pool is shrinking despite low unemployment rates. Don Meseck covers labor economic trends in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Yakima Counties. Meseck’s report reads: “The concerning news, this expansion ceased with...
myedmondsnews.com
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
kpq.com
Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week
Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
Yakima pediatrician named ‘Local Hero’ for his vast impact on children’s health
YAKIMA, Wash. — One of five doctors across the nation to be named a ‘Local Hero,’ Dr. Peter Asante is being recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for making a difference in the health of Yakima’s youth through advocacy, action and ingraining himself in the community.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Fruit Grower Selling Business Over Labor Penalties
The owner of an East Wenatchee fruit growing business is selling the company after being banned from a program that lets employers hire temporary foreign workers. Good Fruit Grower magazine reports Welton Orchards and Storage CEO Gene Welton will sell the company to avoid the legal costs of challenging allegations it mistreated workers.
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
Chronicle
With Culp Telling Supporters Not to Back Newhouse, Can Democrat Pull Off an Upset?
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, as Loren Culp was leaving his election night party at Rick's Eatery in Moses Lake, one of the restaurant's patrons wanted to make it clear not everyone in the Central Washington's 4th congressional district agrees with far-right candidates like Culp who have come to dominate the Republican Party.
ncwlife.com
Army sergeant pleads guilty to vacation voyeurism
WENATCHEE — An Army sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of voyeurism and reported to the Chelan County jail ahead of sentencing. Chelan County sheriff's deputies say Steven Jacob Olsen, 31, placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a vacation rental home to record his housemates. He was one of eight vacationers was staying in the home on Blewett Pass in December 2019.
