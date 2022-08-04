ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

There's a new player in the crowded downtown Yakima banking arena

As the calendar flipped from July to August, another chapter in Yakima’s downtown banking story began — with the return of a former Yakima banking executive. Idaho Falls-based Bank of Idaho completed its acquisition of five HomeStreet Bank locations July 29, including the 424 E. Yakima Ave. downtown branch.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Two airlifted to Harborview after collision north of Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Highway 97A was closed for about four hours Saturday night north of Wenatchee after a DUI-related collision left two people injured. Juan M. Orrosco Sanchez, 36, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on Highway 97A when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1988 GMC, according to the Washington State Patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Sports
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Watch for Monday and Tuesday

The heat wave forecasted for next week has gained an excessive heat watch label for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 106 degrees. Last week, there was an excessive heat warning for north central Washington that reached a high of 110 degrees. Areas that would be affected include...
WENATCHEE, WA
92.9 The Bull

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park

Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County

Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
ifiberone.com

2 people killed in motorcycle crash near Chelan after swerving to avoid cougar in the road

CHELAN — Two people on a motorcycle were killed Saturday night near Chelan after swerving to avoid a cougar in the road on state Route 971. James R. Desmarais, a 69-year-old Chelan man, was riding a 2009 Honda motorcycle south on SR 971 when he swerved to avoid the animal, according to the state patrol. The man lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road to the right where it struck a guardrail.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee’s Labor Pool is Shrinking

Labor Economist Don Meseck recently provided the Monthly Employment Report for June, reporting that Wenatchee’s labor pool is shrinking despite low unemployment rates. Don Meseck covers labor economic trends in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Yakima Counties. Meseck’s report reads: “The concerning news, this expansion ceased with...
WENATCHEE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week

Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
NORTH BEND, WA
kpq.com

Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
NORTH BEND, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Fruit Grower Selling Business Over Labor Penalties

The owner of an East Wenatchee fruit growing business is selling the company after being banned from a program that lets employers hire temporary foreign workers. Good Fruit Grower magazine reports Welton Orchards and Storage CEO Gene Welton will sell the company to avoid the legal costs of challenging allegations it mistreated workers.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting

A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Army sergeant pleads guilty to vacation voyeurism

WENATCHEE — An Army sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of voyeurism and reported to the Chelan County jail ahead of sentencing. Chelan County sheriff's deputies say Steven Jacob Olsen, 31, placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a vacation rental home to record his housemates. He was one of eight vacationers was staying in the home on Blewett Pass in December 2019.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

