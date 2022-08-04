ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Lake County’s new sustainability manager wants to help build a “more equitable, beautiful, natural world”

By Gavin Good, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

New Lake County sustainability manager Robin Grooms believes now is the time to take decisive action to protect and invest in a healthy environment.

Grooms, who was the sustainability coordinator for the Village of Hawthorn Woods for about three years, found a receptive audience on Wednesday morning as she introduced herself to members of the Lake County Board’s Energy and Environmental Committee.

In recent years, the committee has set out to slash the county’s carbon footprint and invest in renewable energy options.

“We’ll try not to overwhelm you, but our enthusiasm might get the better of us,” committee chair Terry Wilke joked.

In a detailed presentation, Grooms reviewed Lake County’s progress in meeting goals laid out by the Greenest Region Compact Framework, a 2019 agreement between 141 communities spanning Chicago’s metro area. The agreement, which is not binding, includes goals in 10 sustainability categories, such as climate, economic development and energy.

“The county has some really fantastic greenhouse gas emission reduction goals, waste reduction goals and a prohibition on single-use plastic,” Grooms told the committee.

Grooms explained that Lake County was on track to achieve many of the goals in the framework, but that there are areas where the county can improve its environmental impact that the framework doesn’t fully address.

“Currently, there are significant gaps in the urban forestry section of the framework, which is why I am very glad that we are planning to develop another tree initiative through this committee,” Grooms said. “Additionally, there could be substantially more volunteer and community stewardship activities that are being given out to the community from the county itself.”

She also said she thought the county could more widely celebrate businesses that attain energy goals and focus on attracting new, environmentally friendly businesses, as well as targeting some “underutilized” public properties or brownfield sites for renewable energy projects.

Grooms said she would also support making environmental justice a consideration “for all of our major sustainability actions, practices and policies.”

The job presents Grooms with a chance to fulfill a longtime dream and “do what I have pretty much always wanted to do.”

“I am a member of the generation that grew up learning about environmental degradation and stressors,” Grooms explained. “This has been something I’ve been learning about since I was a kid, so now more than ever, I want to be part of a team that’s building a healthier, more equitable, beautiful, natural world.”

Grooms said she has also worked as a naturalist and policy intern for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County. She has a degree in Environmental Policy from Northern Illinois, but is also working on a master’s degree in Environmental Science and Sustainability at Loyola University Chicago.

In Lake County, Grooms said, there are staffers and board members who share similar environmental priorities.

“I know that I’m joining a team that’s really ready to do the work necessary for reducing environmental harm and connecting residents to their natural community,” Grooms said. “Some of my major goals with the position are building resiliency into Lake County because I believe we have a lot of the means for making positive change for our ecosystems, for our neighborhoods, for our commercial enterprises, and it’s my role to bring both new and existing ideas and resources to the county.”

Grooms reports to assistant county administrator Matt Meyers, who explained that county board members supported the idea of hiring a full-time staffer to guide their mission to make Lake County a leader in environmental health, sustainability, recycling and energy and environment policy.

“Environmental sustainability is a strong priority of this (Lake County) Board, as evident in our strategic plan,” Meyers said. “There was a request, I think it was in 2019, to re-add that position to the county’s inventory of positions and that was approved for the budget in 2020.”

The COVID-19 pandemic stalled out plans for the hire until this summer, Meyers said. He added that Grooms’ background and experience “aligned well” with Lake County’s needs.

Meyers said priorities for Grooms and county staff will include areas that have policy-set deadlines, such as Lake County’s goal to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, waste diversion targets and single-use plastic prohibition.

“From the moment I walked in the door, there were already these important goals that were being set and we’re hoping to be able to reach,” Grooms said. “I’m very excited for building the capacity within the county and helping plan for what the pathways look like for meeting those goals.”

