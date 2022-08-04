ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

KXL

Clackamas County Again Under Fire For Election Issues

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County is under fire for another elections blunder. Thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for the Oregon City mayor’s race. County officials noticed the error on Thursday and said voters in the county’s 600 precinct should expect to get...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
ClarkCountyToday

Remains of male found near Lacamas Lake

Remains were found about a half mile from where Kevin Osterkamp’s pickup truck had been found abandoned. The remains of an unidentified male were found Tuesday near Lacamas Lake. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) morning, Clark County Sheriff Search and Rescue (CCSO SAR) under the direction of VPD conducted a...
VANCOUVER, WA
Gresham Outlook

Annual car show cruises into Troutdale

Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, draws thousands into downtown.Gleaming chrome, whitewalled tires, purring engines, drop-tops and hatchbacks from every decade lined the streets of downtown Troutdale as the annual car show drew thousands. The 18th annual Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, made a roaring return Saturday, Aug. 6, for a day filled with family fun. "Today is about hanging out with car collectors and fellow enthusiasts," said organizer John Leamy. The cruise-in had more than 200 cars on display, from convertibles, Corvettes, customs, imports,...
TROUTDALE, OR
camaspostrecord.com

‘Recipe for Disaster’: Camas residents fume over gas station proposal

A proposal to build a gas station-convenience store complex at a busy Camas intersection located across the street from the Prune Hill Sports Park and about 300 feet from Prune Hill Elementary School is being met with strong community opposition. Dozens of opponents — many of them parents of Prune...
CAMAS, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
