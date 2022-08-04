Read on www.kxl.com
Related
KATU.com
Miller Road Fire reaches 95% containment, crews headed back home
WASCO COUNTY, Ore — The Miller Road Fire has burned 10,847 acres across Wasco County. Still, because of the work of firefighters, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office says crews will start to head home. PAST COVERAGE | Miller Road Fire. As of Sunday morning, August 7, the fire...
The importance of having a ‘Go Now’ wildfire evacuation plan
As wildfires near The Dalles force more people to leave their homes, fire crews warn the public to have a go bag ready ahead of a potential "Go Now" evacuation order.
KXL
Clackamas County Again Under Fire For Election Issues
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County is under fire for another elections blunder. Thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for the Oregon City mayor’s race. County officials noticed the error on Thursday and said voters in the county’s 600 precinct should expect to get...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClarkCountyToday
Remains of male found near Lacamas Lake
Remains were found about a half mile from where Kevin Osterkamp’s pickup truck had been found abandoned. The remains of an unidentified male were found Tuesday near Lacamas Lake. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) morning, Clark County Sheriff Search and Rescue (CCSO SAR) under the direction of VPD conducted a...
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
Annual car show cruises into Troutdale
Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, draws thousands into downtown.Gleaming chrome, whitewalled tires, purring engines, drop-tops and hatchbacks from every decade lined the streets of downtown Troutdale as the annual car show drew thousands. The 18th annual Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, made a roaring return Saturday, Aug. 6, for a day filled with family fun. "Today is about hanging out with car collectors and fellow enthusiasts," said organizer John Leamy. The cruise-in had more than 200 cars on display, from convertibles, Corvettes, customs, imports,...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 4, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
camaspostrecord.com
‘Recipe for Disaster’: Camas residents fume over gas station proposal
A proposal to build a gas station-convenience store complex at a busy Camas intersection located across the street from the Prune Hill Sports Park and about 300 feet from Prune Hill Elementary School is being met with strong community opposition. Dozens of opponents — many of them parents of Prune...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
columbiagorgenews.com
Evacuation orders set for Tygh Valley area due to wildfire
LEVEL 2, (get set) has been ordered for Tygh Valley, Tygh Valley Road, all of Fred Ashley Road, all of Davidson Grade Road, east side of highway 197, and all of Oak Spring Road to OR 216.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGW
Clackamas County clerk who oversaw May primary ballot counting fiasco makes her pitch for reelection to a sixth term
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The race for county elections clerk doesn't often get the attention it deserves. Voters frequently skip over the non-partisan race when marking their ballots. According to the Oregonian, in Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's last race in 2018, 52,000 voters left that contest blank on their ballots.
Comments / 0