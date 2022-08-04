Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine

Read on my40.tv
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
nctripping.com
Moses Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock (History + The Best Things to Do)
Moses Cone Memorial Park (near Blowing Rock and Boone) is a High Country tribute to one of North Carolina's most successful entrepreneurs. Originally dubbed Flat Top...
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City
Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.
Weather Impacting Hikers Along the Appalachian Trail, Derailing Through and Day Hikes
The number of hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) has dropped off this season. The weather in the mountains this season has been brutal, with the number of intense storms and bouts of heavy rains across the southern Appalachians.
my40.tv
House fire displaces Asheville family, Red Cross assisting in the aftermath
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single residence home displaced a family in Asheville. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope tells News 13 the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 on Haw Creek Circle. The family came...
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The decision to arm student resource officers in Madison County with AR-15's has been mostly met with praise. Sheriff Buddy Harwood says this decision follows the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. He says the guns will be locked away in an undisclosed location. The AR-15's and accessories have been purchased with money donated by Madison County community members.
bpr.org
Support grows for renaming Clingmans Dome to original Cherokee name Kuwohi
In July, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Tribal Council voted to support a resolution to rename Clingmans Dome to Kuwohi – which translates to the Mulberry Place. Since then there has been growing support for the change. This week, Buncombe County Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to support the Eastern Band’s efforts.
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains
As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
my40.tv
Kids of all ages get fitted for bike helmets during annual festival filled with fun
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina is a favorite for cyclists who love riding in the mountains. On Sunday, Aug. 7, beginner riders got a special treat for free bike helmet fittings. Volunteers with the Blue Ridge Bicycle Club, which welcomes riders of all ages, gave away...
my40.tv
Tiny Tykes Triathlon gives youngest kids chance to compete, encourages active living
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Little ones and their cheering squads from all over Asheville gathered Sunday, Aug. 7 to compete in Pack Square Park for the Tiny Tykes Triathlon. Kids ages 3-6 biked laps around the park, splashed through the splash pad and then sprinted to the finish line.
biltmorebeacon.com
Parking fees could transform Great Smoky National Park visitor experience
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park system is poised for a burst of growth that will not only address a backlog of unmet needs but position the most-visited national park in the country to better meet visitor expectations. Cassius Cash, who has served as the park superintendent since 2014, spent...
my40.tv
Unique craft fair returns to Burnsville for 65th year, showcasing Appalachian artists
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over 200 artists are showcasing their talents at the 65th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair!. Heralded as one of the "largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains," organizers say the festival, which runs from Aug. 5-6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Town Square in Burnsville, offers a plethora of handmade goods.
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
my40.tv
Asheville dog show celebrates diversity of canines from all walks of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While one highly-acclaimed, national dog show highlights certain types of dog breeds, another one closer to home showcases unique attributes of others. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcases the elegance of purebred dogs. The WestVILLEminster dog show celebrates the diversity of canines with a...
my40.tv
Brother Wolf makes urgent plea for foster homes amid shelter overpopulation crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ongoing overpopulation crisis hitting animal shelters across the nation this summer is likewise impacting local shelters. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville has made an urgent plea to the community for those who are able, to become foster homes for animals coming into the shelter's care.
Mountain Xpress
How much solar energy does local government produce?
The clock to 2030 is ticking. Both Buncombe County and the city of Asheville have resolved that, by the end of that year, government operations will be powered entirely by renewable energy. A 2019 report produced by The Cadmus Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, laid out numerous ways for the two local governments to achieve those goals.
my40.tv
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
