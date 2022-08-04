ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spruce Pine, NC

Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine

By WLOS Staff
my40.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on my40.tv

Comments / 0

Related
nctripping.com

Moses Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock (History + The Best Things to Do)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Moses Cone Memorial Park (near Blowing Rock and Boone) is a High Country tribute to one of North Carolina‘s most successful entrepreneurs. Originally dubbed Flat Top...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
John M. Dabbs

Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City

Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.
GRAY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
County
Mitchell County, NC
City
Spruce Pine, NC
Mitchell County, NC
Government
State
South Carolina State
my40.tv

Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The decision to arm student resource officers in Madison County with AR-15's has been mostly met with praise. Sheriff Buddy Harwood says this decision follows the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. He says the guns will be locked away in an undisclosed location. The AR-15's and accessories have been purchased with money donated by Madison County community members.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#63rd#Localevent#Local Life#Gems#Nc Mineral Gem Festival#Grove Arcade Celebrates#The N C Mineral
bpr.org

Support grows for renaming Clingmans Dome to original Cherokee name Kuwohi

In July, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Tribal Council voted to support a resolution to rename Clingmans Dome to Kuwohi – which translates to the Mulberry Place. Since then there has been growing support for the change. This week, Buncombe County Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to support the Eastern Band’s efforts.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSOC Charlotte

Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Asheville dog show celebrates diversity of canines from all walks of life

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While one highly-acclaimed, national dog show highlights certain types of dog breeds, another one closer to home showcases unique attributes of others. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcases the elegance of purebred dogs. The WestVILLEminster dog show celebrates the diversity of canines with a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

How much solar energy does local government produce?

The clock to 2030 is ticking. Both Buncombe County and the city of Asheville have resolved that, by the end of that year, government operations will be powered entirely by renewable energy. A 2019 report produced by The Cadmus Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, laid out numerous ways for the two local governments to achieve those goals.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy