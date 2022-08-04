ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

The Associated Press

Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22

• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cops: Ex Rockville Centre restaurant owner murders girlfriend

A former Rockville Centre restaurateur was arrested last week and charged with the July 30 shooting death of his girlfriend, authorities said. Nassau County police captured the suspect, identified as Mark E. Small, 55, of Elmont, after a car struck him along the Long Island Expressway as he was chasing after a small dog, which he took from the victim’s apartment, according to published reports.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
northforker.com

The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork

Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

The Hamptons Gets The Monopoly Board Game Treatment

Ever wanted to own a house in Southampton? Want to build a hotel in Sag Harbor? Take the Jitney around the Hamptons and buy up property as you go? Well, the time is now! The classic board game of Monopoly is getting the Hamptons treatment. Top Trumps USA - a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel

A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandweekly.com

Nomiya Brings Distinctive Japanese Flair To The Island

The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of minimalism, the Nomiya interior is split between a hickory-accented bar and windowed dining room framed by black granite walls.
GARDEN CITY, NY

