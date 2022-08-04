Read on news.stonybrook.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22
• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald Community Newspapers
Cops: Ex Rockville Centre restaurant owner murders girlfriend
A former Rockville Centre restaurateur was arrested last week and charged with the July 30 shooting death of his girlfriend, authorities said. Nassau County police captured the suspect, identified as Mark E. Small, 55, of Elmont, after a car struck him along the Long Island Expressway as he was chasing after a small dog, which he took from the victim’s apartment, according to published reports.
Five-foot alligator named Zachary surrendered on Long Island
A nine-year-old alligator measuring five-feet in length was surrendered on Long Island on Thursday. The reptile, named Zacahry, was surrendered to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to officials. An anonymous owner relinquished the animal, explaining...
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
rew-online.com
Simone Development and Stagg Group Commence Construction on 186 Units of Affordable Housing in New Rochelle
Simone Development Companies and Stagg Group have commenced construction on West View Apartments, a 186-unit affordable housing development that marks Phase 2 of a mixed-use project at 26 Garden Street in New Rochelle, NY. “We are extremely pleased to start the development of Phase 2 of this multifaceted project, providing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northforker.com
The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork
Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
longisland.com
The Hamptons Gets The Monopoly Board Game Treatment
Ever wanted to own a house in Southampton? Want to build a hotel in Sag Harbor? Take the Jitney around the Hamptons and buy up property as you go? Well, the time is now! The classic board game of Monopoly is getting the Hamptons treatment. Top Trumps USA - a...
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel
A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident
Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
tag24.com
NYC thieves get away with millions worth of jewelry in dramatic smash-n-grab
New York, New York - The NYPD is searching for four unidentified men that staged the dramatic robbery of a jewelry store in broad daylight on Friday, taking off with over $2 million worth of goods. Surveillance video of the shocking incident, which took place in broad daylight at Rocco's...
Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection
Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
longislandweekly.com
Nomiya Brings Distinctive Japanese Flair To The Island
The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of minimalism, the Nomiya interior is split between a hickory-accented bar and windowed dining room framed by black granite walls.
Comments / 0