Jeremiah Wright moves back to Auburn defensive line

It has only been a few days, but there are already a few guys who jump out to me as players to watch for this Auburn football team as the Tigers head towards the 2022 season. I have mentioned true freshman wide receiver Camden Brown several times over the last few months and nothing I have seen the first couple of days makes me change my mind on him. I think he’s got a great chance to get into the playing rotation this year. He’s just different. He’s big and physical, but also goes 100 MPH when he’s on the field. He’s full bore every rep, something that comes from playing the kind of players he’s worked with and against during his high school years.

