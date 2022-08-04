Jeremiah Wright moves back to Auburn defensive line

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column
It has only been a few days, but there are already a few guys who jump out to me as players to watch for this Auburn football team as the Tigers head towards the 2022 season. I have mentioned true freshman wide receiver Camden Brown several times over the last few months and nothing I have seen the first couple of days makes me change my mind on him. I think he’s got a great chance to get into the playing rotation this year. He’s just different. He’s big and physical, but also goes 100 MPH when he’s on the field. He’s full bore every rep, something that comes from playing the kind of players he’s worked with and against during his high school years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reacts to the evolution of Bryan Harsin, and 'vicious, unsubstantiated' media campaign against him
Bryan Harsin has tried to remake his image since his first season at Auburn last year, and now the Tigers are about to share whether these changes have paid off. ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum reacted to Harsin’s time at SEC Media Days, and his recent sense of humor handing out T-shirts to Auburn media members. Finebaum shared his thoughts during his regular visit with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
Nick Saban updates Alabama’s injuries on first weekend of fall camp
After initially declining to offer a full injury report Thursday, coach Nick Saban on Sunday reversed course and provided a rundown of his roster’s health to reporters. Saban said tight end Cameron Latu has a “minor knee injury” and is “gonna be out a couple weeks -- I don’t know exactly how long that is.” Saban, who noted Thursday that Latu would be out but did not disclose why, added the injury happened about 10 days ago.
Auburn football fall camp: Day two observations
Here are some observations from Auburn football's second day of fall camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel All-Star Select Team
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers look to win their second game in Israel.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee throws out first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday in Minneapolis. Lee flipped off the mound and delivered her pitch to the plate to the delight of the crowd. “Such an honor getting...
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
Experienced Spencer Greenwave aim for playoffs
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last season the Spencer Greenwave put up an overall record of 3-7. However it was the first year under head coach Joe Kegler. He did inherit a team mostly filled with young players. Heading into 2022, Coach Kegler believes the tough lessons the Greenwave had to learn will payoff. This season […]
RELATED PEOPLE
triangletribune.com
Alabama pastor uses rap, retreats to reel in students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Pastor Dewayne Rembert considers himself from the “country ghetto.” Born in 1975 in rural Linden, Alabama, he had no running water or indoor toilet but ran illegal drugs in urban housing projects to buy food to eat. Economic poverty, fatherlessness and a mother who...
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
Alabama: Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
alabamanews.net
Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field
A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
WSFA
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
Alabama high school student who left impact on former teachers dies from brain cancer
As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student.
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
WTVM
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
wrbl.com
Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
Comments / 0